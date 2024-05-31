EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

Renewed record results in 2023

31.05.2024 / 12:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News from 31 May 2024

HMS Bergbau AG: Renewed record results in 2023



Sales 2023: +33% to EUR 1,298 million (previous year: EUR 973 million)

EBITDA 2023: EUR 15,661 thousand (previous year: EUR 15,354 thousand)

Net profit 2023: +20% to EUR 12,435 thousand (previous year: EUR 10,390 thousand)

Dividend proposal of EUR 0.92 per share (previous year: EUR 0.77) Forecast 2024: Sales of EUR 1.3 billion; EBITDA in double-digit million euro range

Berlin, 31 May 2024: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany, today published its 2023 Annual Report with record results.

The 2023 financial year significantly exceeded the historic record year of 2022. Despite significant declines in some raw material prices that have continued in the current 2024 financial year, HMS Bergbau AG was able to further solidify its market position in the various regional markets. In transforming from a coal trader to an international commodities trading and marketing group, the following milestones were achieved:

Significant expansion in the scope of financing

Optimisation of the value chain through the vertical integration of production, handling and transportation

Expansion as planned in markets such as the USA, Africa and the Far East by strengthening the trading business

Expansion in trading to include ores, metals, cement products and petcoke (in addition to coal) Commencement of operations at subsidiaries established in 2022 in Zimbabwe and in Dubai, one of the most important global trading centres for commodities Sales of EUR 1,298 million were generated as at 31 December 2023, corresponding to an increase of around 33.4 per cent versus the previous year (2022: EUR 973 million). The increase in sales of EUR 325 million, which was driven primarily by higher volumes, led to EBITDA of EUR 15,661 thousand in the 2023 financial year compared to EUR 15,354 thousand in the 2022 financial year. At EUR 12,435 thousand, net profit as at 31 December 2023 was approximately 20 per cent higher compared to the level as at 31 December 2022 (2022: EUR 10,390 thousand). Cash and cash equivalents of around EUR 36.0 million as at the 31 December 2023 reporting date (31 December 2022: EUR 31.0 million) and a rise in equity of EUR 8.6 million to EUR 40.7 million also give HMS Bergbau AG more room for manoeuvre. The management also plans to distribute a dividend this year and will propose a dividend of EUR 0.92 (2023: EUR 0.77) and put it to vote at the Annual General Meeting on 13 August 2024.

Thanks to the flexibility of HMS Bergbau AG's structures, the Company has been able to hold its own amid the difficult market conditions of recent years and continue its development as part of the transformation process that has been initiated. Management believes that the sustained positive upward trend in the commodities markets remains intact. HMS Bergbau AG is therefore planning sales in the order of EUR 1.3 billion in the 2024 financial year, despite lower raw material prices. It is also forecasting a gross margin at the previous year's level and a positive EBITDA in the lower double-digit million euro range.

The Management Board





About HMS Bergbau AG: HMS Bergbau AG, Berlin, is one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of raw materials such as coal products, cement, ores and fertilisers. Its customers include well-known international industrial consumers, energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time worldwide. Primarily operating in Asia, Africa and Europe, HMS Bergbau AG, also develops first-class raw material reserves. In addition, the Company provides customers solutions to complex transport issues. Founded in 1995, HMS Bergbau AG is listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.





Contact:

Company contact:

HMS Bergbau AG

An der Wuhlheide 232

12459 Berlin

T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0

F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15

Email: ...

URL:



HMS Investor Relations contact:

GFEI Aktiengesellschaft

Ostergrube 11

30559 Hannover

T.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00

F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19



Email: ...

31.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: HMS Bergbau AG An der Wuhlheide 232 12459 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 65 66 81-0 Fax: 030 65 66 81-15 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006061104 WKN: 606110 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board) EQS News ID: 1915481



End of News EQS News Service