(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) QINGDAO, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 May 2024 - On May 22,2024, the three-day-long 64th (2024 Spring) China National Machinery Exposition and 2024 (Spring) China International Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition (hereinafter referred to as "Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition") was successfully concluded in Qingdao Cosmopolitan Exposition. 1,553 exhibitors and more than 60,000 professional visitors gathered in the exposition, where global pharmaceutical equipment industry elites share the innovative achievements and seek common development plans!



China National Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition was first held in the 1990s, holds twice a year. Since 2004, it has been listed as one of the key exhibitions supported by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China. In 2008, the Ministry of Commerce approved the organization of China International Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition concurrently. These expositions cover all kinds of production, processing, packaging, testing and related auxiliary equipment, which are required by production enterprises of chemical drugs, traditional Chinese medicine, biopharmaceuticals, veterinary drugs, pesticides, health products, daily chemicals and food. Through years of development, these expositions have become professional and international flagship events which integrate trade and discussion in the pharmaceutical equipment industry.



During the Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition, tens of thousands of colleagues in the pharmaceutical industry gathered together. The launch of new products of many overseas brands highlights the belief of international enterprises to take root in the Chinese market, stimulate the local innovation potential, and serve the development of the industry. International well-known enterprises from Germany, Italy, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Sweden, Britain, South Korea and other 23 countries and regions appeared in the expo, and professional visitors from 55 countries and regions visited the exhibition for exchange and negotiation, highlighting the international influence of the exposition.



The Pharmaceutical Machinery Exposition organization committee held four theme forums and activities, invited well-known experts and scholars at home and abroad and enterprise professionals to deliver keynote speeches, attracted more than 1,200 professionals to participate and exchange.



