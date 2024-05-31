Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Partners With Energetic Capital To Help Underserved Communities Reduce Obstacles To Green Energy Adoption

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The government's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 continues finding ways to fund green infrastructure improvements, including its recent announcement of $7 billion in Solar for All awards through the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”)

Distributed energy solutions developer Correlate Energy Corp. is strategically working with partners to help clients facilitate green energy transition and improvements

Correlate recently announced it is partnering with Energetic Capital to help make federal funding for distributed energy projects more accessible to low-income and traditionally underserved communities - entering a largely untapped market Energetic Capital is a stakeholder in GreenieRE, a non-profit insurance company with access to EPA Solar for All funds through another stakeholder awarded nearly $125 million for projects in North and South Dakota

Distributed energy solutions company

Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI)

is expanding its renewable energy adoption services into a significant untapped market, thanks to a new corporate partnership, a new federal funding program benefitting low-income communities, and a non-profit insurance company designed to alleviate risks that may stymie decarbonization infrastructure's effectiveness.

The linchpin of this coalition effort to deliver solar energy to underserved markets is funding made available to a select group of applicants under the landmark Inflation Reduction Act's federal legislation, which aims to improve the nation's existing electrical infrastructure by partnering with incentivized...

