Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Partners With Energetic Capital To Help Underserved Communities Reduce Obstacles To Green Energy Adoption

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The federal government's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 continues finding ways to fund green energy infrastructure improvements, including its recent announcement of $7 billion in Solar for All awards through the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) Distributed energy solutions developer Correlate Energy Corp. is strategically working with partners to help clients facilitate green energy transition and improvements Correlate recently announced it is partnering with Energetic Capital to help make federal funding for distributed energy projects more accessible to low-income and traditionally underserved communities - entering a largely untapped market Energetic Capital is a stakeholder in GreenieRE, a non-profit insurance company with access to EPA Solar for All funds through another stakeholder awarded nearly $125 million for projects in North and South Dakota
Distributed energy solutions company
Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI)
is expanding its renewable energy adoption services into a significant untapped market, thanks to a new corporate partnership, a new federal funding program benefitting low-income communities, and a non-profit insurance company designed to alleviate risks that may stymie decarbonization infrastructure's effectiveness.
The linchpin of this coalition effort to deliver solar energy to underserved markets is funding made available to a select group of applicants under the landmark Inflation Reduction Act's federal legislation, which aims to improve the nation's existing electrical infrastructure by partnering with incentivized...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at
About GreenEnergyStocks
GreenEnergyStocks
(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.
GreenEnergyStocks
is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:
Disclaimer
GreenEnergyStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
GreenEnergyStocks
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN31052024000224011066ID1108281793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.