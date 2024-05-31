Hempnewsbreaks Cwcbexpo Set To Begin 10Th Annual Event, Offer 'Essential Resources And Information For Success'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis World & Business Exposition (“CWCBExpo”), the leading East Coast cannabis and trade show, is set to begin next week in New York City. The event, which is scheduled for June 5–6, features an immersive space, leading speakers and presenters, and invaluable business-building opportunities and after parties. This year CWCBExpo

partnered with the New York Cannabis Workforce Initiative to showcase workforce development, educational programs and colleges that offer cannabis curriculums. In addition, the event agenda provides expanded educational opportunities including two preshow indepth workshops on Dispensary Ownership & Operations Bootcamp and Cultivation: Licensing, Technology & Operation as well as a fireside chat with Josh Kesselman, founder and CEO of HBI International/RAW Rolling Papers; the conference will also be offering a Women in Cannabis Luncheon that includes a fireside chat with Dawne Morris, founder and CEO of Proteus420 and a panel on women entrepreneurship.“For 10 years, CWCBExpo's mission has been to provide those involved in the business of cannabis with essential resources and information for their success,” said CWCBExpo show director Mary Bender in the press release.“This event is uniquely crafted to foster professional growth, provide top-notch education as well as cutting-edge products, services and show experiences, and our show in June will be no exception.”

To participate in the event, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About

the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition

CWCBExpo is an established business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis industry. It is held in New York City, the largest media, financial and business market, and is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. For more information about the company, visit

.

