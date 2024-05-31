Miningnewsbreaks Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) Management To Attend Upcoming Global Mining Investment Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Advanced Exploration (CSE: AUEX) , a Canadian Junior explorer whose focus is reviving and enhancing abandoned and unloved projects, will be participating in next week's The Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference(C). The three-day gathering is scheduled for June 4–6, 2024, in Quebec City. According to the announcement, Advanced Gold Exploration officials will be in attendance and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings. The premier event

is designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector.

To view the full press release, visit





About Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian company with gold projects in Ontario and South Carolina. In the Kirkland Lake area of Ontario, the company's Melba Property has a small non-43-101 complaint resource of gold on surface and underground workings. The gold is present as visible gold in quartz veins and altered porphyry dikes. In South Carolina, the Landrum Project has two area of gold mineralization. The former mine has a non-43-101 compliant resource of approximately 68,000 ounces in underground workings. Approximately five miles away, the Faulkner Mountain project has an extensive gold-bearing alteration zone adjacent to a highly altered intrusive with high-grade epithermal gold in drilling that has not been followed up. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

