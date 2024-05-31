Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Advances Los Azules Project With Comprehensive Drilling Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Completion of a 70,000 meters program at Los Azules project, is confirming the potential for significant copper production

Discovery of significant mineralization extensions beyond the planned pit area, suggesting the possibility of resource expansion Strategic multi-year drilling campaign aimed at supporting the Los Azules Bankable Feasibility Study, with a focus on sustainability and low environmental impact

McEwen Copper Inc., under the partial ownership of

McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , has made significant progress at its Los Azules project in Argentina, marking a pivotal moment with the recent completion of a comprehensive 70,000 meters drilling program. This achievement is not just a technical milestone but also a testament to the company's commitment to advancing the project towards production. The impressive assay results, including sections with high copper grades, underscore the potential of Los Azules to become a significant producer of green copper.

The drilling campaign was meticulously designed to achieve several critical objectives, crucial for the project's development. By confirming the size and grade of the deposit, McEwen Copper aims to solidify its understanding of Los Azules' potential compared to initial...

