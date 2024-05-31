Dr. Collette Wayne Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Rise Up!,” Co-Authored With Lisa Nichols

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author-Dr. Collette Wayne

DRESHER, PA, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of "Rise Up!," co-authored by Dr. Collette Wayne, renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, and other leading professionals worldwide. The book, which launched on May 23, 2024, has reached Best-Seller status.

Rise Up! has swiftly captivated readers with its powerful collection of life-changing stories, illustrating triumph over extraordinary hardships and the courage to start anew. Since its launch, the has climbed the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

Central to the success of Rise Up! is Dr. Collette Wayne's compelling chapter titled "Surrounded By Oceans of Grace." Dr. Collette's narrative strikes a chord, encouraging readers to confront life's obstacles with resilience and optimism.

Meet Dr. Collette Wayne:

Dr. Collette Wayne's journey is one of resilience and redemption. Despite facing adversity from a young age, including a challenging upbringing and a debilitating injury that altered her life as a disabled Air Force veteran, Dr. Wayne emerged as a beacon of strength and compassion. Her unwavering commitment to turning hardship into opportunity has shaped her into a leading advocate for ecosystem wellness.

Transitioning from military service, Dr. Wayne pursued her passion for animal welfare and environmental stewardship through academic pursuits, earning degrees in animal biology from the University of California, Davis, and advanced degrees in animal well-being and behavior from Purdue University. With over 25 years of experience spanning academia, government, and the non-profit sector, Dr. Wayne has made significant contributions to the fields of animal and environmental wellness.

Based in Ventura, California, Dr. Wayne's wholistic approach to addressing interconnected challenges in human, animal, and environmental health has garnered widespread recognition. Her work in advocating for social and environmental justice, alongside her efforts in conservation, has left an indelible mark on communities nationwide.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Dr. Wayne is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation. As a devoted mother of three accomplished teenagers, she finds inspiration in their pursuit of purpose and fulfillment. Dr. Wayne's personal and professional ethos underscore the belief that wholistic wellness is essential for realizing individual potential and fostering collective well-being.

In her spare time, Dr. Wayne immerses herself in nature and animal-related activities, finding solace and renewal in wildlife rescue, dog training for disabled veterans, and equine therapy initiatives for veterans and at-risk youth.

These pursuits not only rejuvenate her spirit but also reinforce her dedication to creating a thriving planet for future generations.

