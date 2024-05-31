The Houstonian Club Offers 5 Ways To Stay Safe Around Water This Summer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Houstonian Club aquatics team is dedicated to keeping the conversation about water safety at the forefront throughout the busy warm weather months.

In line with their commitment to water safety, Tupa and his team are sharing essential tips to ensure a fun and safe summer for everyone.

In addition to having trained lifeguards on duty, The Houstonian Club assesses each child's swimming ability before events such as Splash Camps, and when using inflatable water sports products like the WiBit.

The aquatics team from The Houstonian Club, Houston's premier club, shares tips on how to stay safe in the water this summer.

- Westly Tupa, Aquatics DirectorHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Houstonian Club aquatics team is dedicated to keeping the conversation about water safety at the forefront throughout the busy warm weather months. With drowning being the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death in children aged 4 to 14 and an alarming statistic that children aged 1 to 4 are more likely to die from drowning than any other cause, the need for heightened awareness and proactive measures cannot be overstated."We are proud to provide The Houstonian Club's kids and families with safe swimming opportunities," says Westly Tupa, Aquatics Director at The Houstonian Club. "We want to make sure we are using layers of protection to keep kids safe and are prepared for unexpected things to happen."In line with their commitment to water safety, Tupa and his team are sharing essential tips to ensure a fun and safe summer for everyone:1 swimming lessons: Participation in swim lessons can reduce drowning by 88%. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to take2 hydrated and well-rested: With the summer heat in Texas, it's crucial to take breaks for rehydration and rest during pool3 US Coast Guard-approved life jackets: Non-swimmers should always wear approved life jackets in or near4 close supervision: Caregivers must be in the water and stay within arm's reach of non-swimmers at all5 breath-holding games: Playing these games can lead to hypoxic blackout, a dangerous condition.In addition to having trained lifeguards on duty, The Houstonian Club assesses each child's swimming ability before events such as Splash Camps, and when using inflatable water sports products like the WiBit. Tupa also emphasizes the importance of parents regularly evaluating their child's swimming ability and having open conversations about water safety."It is never too early to share why being safe in the water is important," says Tupa. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush's time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a“Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club's luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club's grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage 'n' Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston's historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

