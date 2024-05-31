Grenade Found In Garbage At New Delhi Railway Station, Police Say No Threat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Panic gripped the New Delhi Railway Station after a 'grenade' was found in a bag in the garbage on Friday but clarified that it was only a "training device" and did not pose a threat.

Police said that at 6.30 p.m., information was received regarding an unclaimed bag in the garbage area at the New Delhi Railway station, Paharganj side, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The Bomb Disposal Squad scanned the spot, including the suspected bag. However, no explosive was detected by them and there was no threat," a senior police official said.

"The discovered grenade is a training device used by the army, containing only gunpowder. It does not have any explosive material capable of causing harm to life or property," the official said. "There is no cause for panic, as all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed at the site."