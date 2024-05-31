NETA Is Ready To Deliver NETA V-II, An Electric Car Produced In Thailand, To Thai Customers

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Bangkok, May 31, 2024: NETA has officially begun deliveries of the NETA V-II, a 100% electric City Car, to Thai customers. The NETA V-II is produced at NETA's Thai facility by Thai workers, embodying the concept of“SMART & PLAY”.







NETA expressed gratitude to all parties involved in its operations and announced its commitment to organizing ongoing marketing activities to introduce Thai consumers to the innovative and accessible NETA V-II electric vehicle driving experience.







Mr. Shu Gangzhi, General Manager of NETA Auto (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

“NETA would like to thank Thai customers for their trust in the NETA brand, the Thai government for its continuous support, and Bangchan General Assembly our key business partner in manufacturing electric vehicles in Thailand. I am confident that NETA's electric vehicle technology, combined with the manufacturing capabilities of Thai workers, will make our products well-received by all customers while NETA dealers across Thailand are also ready to present our products and provide full service and care to all customers.” Said Mr. Shu Gangzhi, General Manager of NETA Auto (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Confident in Quality from a Thai Production Plant by Thais for Thais

All in Thailand, All for Thailand







The NETA V-II is produced at NETA's new electric vehicle assembly plant in Bangchan Industrial Estate, a collaboration between NETA and Bangchan General Assembly Co., Ltd. This is NETA's first 100% electric vehicle production plant outside of China and the first 100% electric vehicle production plant located in Thailand. The plant has a production capacity of 30,000 units per year . NETA's expertise in electric vehicle technology, combined with Bangchan General Assembly Co., Ltd.'s over 50 years of experience in assembling vehicles for luxury brands, enables NETA to deliver high-quality electric vehicles produced by Thais to Thai consumers under the “All in Thailand, All for Thailand” strategy.

NETA is Ready to Serve with Over 50 Standard Showrooms and Service Centers Nationwide

NETA currently has over 50 authorized showrooms and service centers in Thailand, covering Bangkok, its surrounding areas, and major cities throughout the country. These centers are ready to serve customers. The company is also preparing in all aspects, including training its staff to provide professional customer service, preparing spare parts to meet customer needs promptly, and providing 24-hour emergency assistance to customers through the NETA Call Center













NETA V-II“SMART & PLAY ”

The NETA V-II is an EV that everyone can own equipped with a comprehensive suite of convenience and safety features. It features a large 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlayTM support, a 12-inch digital driving information display, wireless phone charging, and a smart key with Ride & Go system that lets you drive as soon as you open the door. The NETA V-II delivers ample performance with a 95-horsepower motor and 150 Nm of torque, powered by a lithium-ion battery that provides a maximum range of 382 kilometers per full charge under the NEDC standard. Catering to the lifestyles of the new generation, the NETA V-II comes with a V2L (Vehicle to Load) function that can supply power to electrical appliances with a maximum output of 3,300 watts.

The NETA V-II SMART variant adds confidence to every journey with its 8 ADAS driver-assistance systems, including automatic high beam control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, Traffic Jam Assist, intelligent cruise control, and lane departure warning.