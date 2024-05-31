Indian Mango Festival A Big Draw At Souq Waqif

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 10-day Indian Mango Festival (Indian Hamba), running until June 8 at the Eastern Square of Souq Waqif in Doha, is attracting good crowds.

The festival was inaugurated on Thursday by Qatar of Foreign Affairs' Department of Protocol director ambassador Ibrahim Fakhro, Private Engineering Office managing director Nasser Rashid al-Naimi, and Indian ambassador Vipul in the presence of other dignitaries.

The event, being held in an air-conditioned tent, features some of the most renowned mango varieties from India, including Rajapuri, Malgova, Neelam, Alphonso, Kesar, Badami, Mallika, Imam Pasand, Kalapadi, Totapuri, Senthooram, and many more.

More than 60 companies have put up 100 outlets at the festival, which is open from 4pm to 9pm daily until June 8. The event also offers a wide range of mango products, such as mango ice cream, juices, pickles, cakes, and various other food items prepared using mangoes, along with a selection of fresh seasonal fruits from India.

