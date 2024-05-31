Palestine Red Crescent Society Finds Significant Number Of Martyrs' Bodies North Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced that it had discovered a substantial number of martyrs bodies following the withdrawal of the Israeli military from areas that were overrun in north of the Gaza enclave.

The rescue personnel were facing challenging situation to retrieve the martyrs, as civil defense personnel required equipment urgently to retrieve the bodies from underneath the rubble, PRCS said in a statement on Friday.

The inability to retrieve the bodies threatens the outbreak of diseases in the areas of northern Gaza, the statement can warn. It added that the Israeli forces withdrew from north of Gaza on Friday following a 20-day military operation that resulted in major and unprecedented devastation, especially at Jabalia camp and its vicinities.

Additionally, tens of thousands of Palestinians have started to return to Jabalia camp and its surroundings since early morning to check on their homes and property.

