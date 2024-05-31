Exclusive: How Baker Hughes Is Cracking Down On Oil, Gas Emissions

(MENAFN- 3BL) Baker Hughes' senior vice president of strategy and technologies, Attilio Pisoni, addresses the oil and industry's responsibility in reducing its carbon footprint and gives an overview on the company's sustainability operations in this Hart Exclusive interview.

JB: One of the things we were discussing that's an issue for the as a whole is that there's less capital dedicated to developing technology. What are some of the ways that Baker Hughes is filling the gap, essentially?

AP: It's true. If I look at my past, my career in technology and in operations, I see that capital is becoming harder to get by because there are other sectors that are attracting capital. There's closer attention, and rightly so, to quarterly results, et cetera. To me, the key in what we are doing in Baker Hughes is first of all, using the capital that we do have more efficiently and the power that digital has put in our hands in terms of designing more efficiently products, testing them in the virtual world before you're taking them to operation- It's a big lever that we have.

