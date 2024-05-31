Minister Of State Meets Officials In Beijing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met separately yesterday in Beijing with of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia H E Ahmed Moalim Fiqi and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan H E Hussein Awad Ali on the sidelines of the 10th Ministerial of Chinese-Arab States Cooperation Forum. Al Khulaifi also met with member of the Communist Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China H E Deng Li and Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs of H E Oman Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Harthy on the sidelines of the forum. During the meetings, they reviewed cooperation and ways to develop.