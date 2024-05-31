Heatwave In India: Death Toll Rises To 28

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New Delhi, India: Indian authorities announced Friday that roughly 28 people lost their lives due to the continued heatwave conditions in several parts of the country, adding that the heatwave could continue until Saturday.

Fourteen people died in the state of Bihar in eastern India, including 10 people who participated in organizing the seven-stage legislative currently ongoing in India, according to Indian officials.

The death of 10 people was reported in the government hospital in Rourkela city of Odisha state, prompting the state government to advising the population to remain indoors and avoid venturing outside between 11am and 3pm, the temperature peak times, Indian authorities revealed.