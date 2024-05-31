Jordan To Host Gaza International Conference On June 11

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman, Jordan: Jordan has announced that it will host an international on the urgent humanitarian response in Gaza on Jun. 11. The event is jointly organized by Jordan, Egypt, and the United Nations.

The conference will convene at King Hussein Bin Talal Centre on the eastern shores of the Dead Sea and aims to identify the international methods to respond to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza enclave, said the Jordanian Royal Hashemite Court in a statement on Friday.

The statement added that the event is set to identify the effective response mechanisms, along with the crucial operational and logistical needs and commitment to a unified response to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The move comes on the heels of the unprecedented Israeli aggression on the enclave from sea, land and air since October 7 causing tens of thousands of martyrs, injured and missing people, in addition to massive devastation of the critical infrastructure and unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe due to bringing food, water, medicine and fuel supplies to a halt.