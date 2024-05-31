Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Meets High Representative Of EU For Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: HE Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with HE High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, on the sidelines of His Excellency's participation in Shangri-La Dialogue, which is organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Singapore.



The meeting discussed topics of shared concern, especially the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli war on Gaza, in addition to the State of Qatar's role in mediation efforts and keenness to ceasefire and halting the war on Gaza.