Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor breakup: Know the REAL reason

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are breaking up, a source has claimed. The couple has yet to react to the claims on parting ways.



Bollywood lovers Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have split. The couple was in a committed relationship for years.

A source says Arjun and Malaika separated amicably, although they have not commented.

Malaika and Arjun had a special bond and would always be precious to one another. They would remain silent after parting ways.

A source told Pinkvilla that they won't let people drag and analyse their relationship.



“Sadly, their long, loving, fruitful relationship has ended. That doesn't imply they're enemies. They appreciate each other and support each other."

"They have respected their relationship for years. Even after parting ways, they will respect one another."

The insider stated that they want people to give them room during this sensitive period because they were in a committed relationship for years.