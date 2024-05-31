Private Schools Should Be Mandatorily Registered Under RTE: Karnataka Govt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Commissioner of School Education issued an order on Thursday (May 30), mandating that all private (excluding other curriculum schools) in the state must be accredited under the 'Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009 (RTE)' and its corresponding Rules framed under the Act-2012.

As per the order, all private aided and private unaided schools of all syllabuses must adhere to the norms outlined in Section 18 of the Right to Education Act 2009. They are required to apply for recognition in Form-1 with self-attestation, as prescribed under Rule-11 of the Karnataka Compulsory and Free Education Right Rules-2012. The recognition obtained through this process will be valid for 5 years.

The Commissioner also emphasized in the order that if any school breaches the laid-down norms or provisions of the Act, including schools affiliated with the Central Curriculum Board, their recognition will be revoked. Furthermore, legal action will be pursued against schools operating without obtaining recognition or renewal of recognition, or those continuing to operate after their recognition has been withdrawn.

The commissioner has issued a warning, stating that the responsible officials will bear immediate consequences if any school under the state or central curriculum that is under RTE's jurisdiction

fails to renew its accreditation.