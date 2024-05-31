Farah Khan makes SHOCKING revelation about Bollywood actors

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Filmmaker Farah Khan has made waves with a revealing shocking truths about actors. Known for collaborating with superstars, Farah candidly exposes common lies actors tell about gym habits, orchestrated paparazzi encounters, and their reactions to failures, among other revelations, sparking widespread discussion

Farah Khan exposes Bollywood actors for lying about their gym routines, claiming they either starve or work out excessively

Celebrities often orchestrate paparazzi appearances outside gyms while feigning surprise when spotted

They pretend to be "normal" by expressing nostalgia for street food, despite the unrealistic nature of their lifestyles

Actors act indifferent to box office failures, masking their true feelings about their film's performance

Farah reveals how celebrities make excuses for being late, exemplified by Priyanka Chopra's tardiness at an event

On The Great India Kapil Show, Farah shares humorous anecdotes, including her unique way of cursing those who wrong her

Farah's 'curse' involves wishing flop films upon her adversaries, leaving the audience in laughter