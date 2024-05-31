Farah Khan makes SHOCKING revelation about Bollywood actors

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Filmmaker Farah Khan has made waves with a viral video revealing shocking truths about bollywood actors. Known for collaborating with superstars, Farah candidly exposes common lies actors tell about gym habits, orchestrated paparazzi encounters, and their reactions to box office failures, among other revelations, sparking widespread discussion
In a viral video, filmmaker Farah Khan reveals top 5 lies Bollywood actors say. Read on to know what she is talking about
Farah Khan exposes Bollywood actors for lying about their gym routines, claiming they either starve or work out excessively
Celebrities often orchestrate paparazzi appearances outside gyms while feigning surprise when spotted
They pretend to be "normal" by expressing nostalgia for street food, despite the unrealistic nature of their lifestyles
Actors act indifferent to box office failures, masking their true feelings about their film's performance
Farah reveals how celebrities make excuses for being late, exemplified by Priyanka Chopra's tardiness at an event
On The Great India Kapil Show, Farah shares humorous anecdotes, including her unique way of cursing those who wrong her
Farah's 'curse' involves wishing flop films upon her adversaries, leaving the audience in laughter
