How Much Did Celebs Charge To Perform At Ambani's 2Nd Pre-Wedding?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many celebrities are said to perform at

Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities and

their fee has been revealed.

How much did celebs charge to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities started from May 29 to May 31.

It was a journey that began in Palermo, Italy, and then Southern France.

Many Hollywood celebrities are said to perform and their fee has been revealed.

Shakira has reportedly charged between Rs 10-15 crore for the event.



Katy Perry is charging millions for her performance.

Backstreet Boys charged between Rs 4-7 crore.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12, 2024.