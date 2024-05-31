How Much Did Celebs Charge To Perform At Ambani's 2Nd Pre-Wedding?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many hollywood celebrities are said to perform at
Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities and
their fee has been revealed.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities started from May 29 to May 31.
It was a journey that began in Palermo, Italy, and then Southern France.
Shakira has reportedly charged between Rs 10-15 crore for the event.
Katy Perry is charging millions for her performance.
Backstreet Boys charged between Rs 4-7 crore.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12, 2024.
