How Much Did Celebs Charge To Perform At Ambani's 2nd Pre-Wedding?


5/31/2024 2:01:24 PM

Many Hollywood celebrities are said to perform at
Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities and
their fee has been revealed.


How much did celebs charge to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities?


Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities started from May 29 to May 31.

The cruise

It was a journey that began in Palermo, Italy, and then Southern France.


Many Hollywood celebrities are said to perform and their fee has been revealed.

Shakira

Shakira has reportedly charged between Rs 10-15 crore for the event.


Katy Perry is charging millions for her performance.


Backstreet Boys charged between Rs 4-7 crore.


Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12, 2024.

