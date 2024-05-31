Wasa Water Launches Into Space On June 8Th At Kennedy Space Center Honoring Sir Gary Kong - Illustrious Visionary Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wasa Water Launches into Space on June 8th at Kennedy Space Center Honoring Sir Gary Kong with the Illustrious Visionary AwardEvent To Feature Keynote Speakers, Special Performances & Prestigious GuestsOn June 8th, an extraordinary event will unfold at the Kennedy Space Center with the historic launch of Wasa Water into space. This monumental occasion will also honor Sir Gary Kong with the presentation of the Illustrious Visionary Award by former veteran Astronaut and former Vice President of Boeing, Bruce E. Melnick.The Illustrious Visionary Award is a prestigious accolade given to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional foresight, creativity, and leadership in their field. The Award is presented to those who have made significant, innovative contributions and have positively their industry or community.Keynote speakers for the evening include:. Sir Gary Kong Founder of Global Hero Foundation, The 1Wine, Classic New York Beer, and Wasa Water. Larry Namer, Founder of E! Channel. Richard Salgado, Super Bowl Correspondent & CEO of Coastal Advisors, LLC. Billie Mitchell, CEO of Billie Mitchell Public Relations & Events, and Senior Vice President of Wasa WaterAdditionally, honoree Sir Gary Kong and Billie Mitchell will also make a major announcement about their groundbreaking initiative to send Wasa Water to outer space through the SpaceX rideshare program. Adding to the evening's allure, radio charting British recording artist Jenny JAM will deliver a special performance.The event promises to be an unforgettable night - celebrating innovation, vision, and the pioneering spirit of space exploration!Event Details:Date: June 8thTime: 6:30 p.m. Red Carpet / 7:00 pm to 10:00 pmLocation: Kennedy Space Center, Merritt Island, FloridaAbout Wasa WaterWasa Water proudly introduces its revolutionary new bottling line! Sourced from the pristine waters of Wausau, Wisconsin, Wasa Water benefits from state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. It's advanced bottling process guarantees every drop is impeccably clean and refreshingly crisp, delivering nature's purity straight to your hands. Perfect for any occasion, Wasa Water is the premier choice for unparalleled hydration. Embrace the premium quality and taste the excellence of Wasa Water today. Drink smart, live well, be inspired!About Sir Gary KongSir Gary Sze Kong is a distinguished entrepreneur, philanthropist, humanitarian, and visionary. His entrepreneurial acumen is matched by his philanthropic fervor. He is the founder of the Global Hero Foundation, an organization dedicated to addressing pressing global issues and enhancing community welfare. Kong's benevolent initiatives have garnered widespread recognition, including the Outstanding Community Service Award conferred by Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.About Bruce E. MelnickBruce Melnick is the the former Vice President of Boeing Florida Operations located on the East Central Coast of Florida. Services provided by Boeing in Florida include engineering, facilities, and maintenance support to NASA and the Department of Defense for Space Shuttle, International Space Station, and Delta rocket programsAbout Larry NamerLarry Namer, founder of E! Entertainment Television, initially created a plan for a TV network called Movietime, which evolved into E! Entertainment Television. Currently, he serves as President and CEO of Metan, whose flagship series, "Hello! Hollywood!", delivers weekly entertainment news tailored to Chinese audiences. Additionally, Namer is the chairman of LJN Media, a firm specializing in entertainment-related projects.About Richard SalgadoRichard Salgado, affectionately known as "Big Daddy" to friends and the sports world, has provided insurance for more than 500 professional athletes and celebrities throughout his thirty-plus year career. His company, Coastal Advisors, LLC, has a lineup of clients that are major stars in the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB.About Billie MitchellThe esteemed founder of Billie Mitchell Public Relations & Events and Supernova Models, Billie Mitchell boasts an distinguished career marked by unparalleled achievements. She has orchestrated events for dignitaries ranging from royalty to heads of state, as well as luminaries from the world of entertainment. Her exceptional prowess has culminated in the successful procurement of over half a billion dollars in funding over the course of fifteen years. Presently, she holds the esteemed positions of Director of Operations & President at Wasa Water, where her leadership continues to shape the organization's trajectory.About Jenny JAMRadio charting British recording artist Jenny JAM has captivated audiences around the world with her powerful voice and dynamic performances. Her unique blend of genres and heartfelt lyrics resonate deeply with listeners, making her a standout in the music industry. Jenny's special performance at the event is sure to be a highlight of the evening, adding to the excitement and celebration of innovation and exploration.MEDIA CONTACTS:Inna LapinMarlon LeWinter973.610.7895516.982.1196......

