CENTUM Canada Unveils Private Label Directpay Daily Payment Platform

CENTUM's Office & Agent daily payment platform

Enhanced System Includes New Report HUB, a Mortgage Business Analytics Dashboard

- Jeff Sampson, Vice President of Business DevelopmentVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Centum Group is excited to announce the launch of the private label version of its DirectPay daily payment platform. Initially introduced over two years ago, DirectPay now allows independently branded mortgage brokerages to the platform as their own, enhancing efficiency and convenience.Designed to streamline daily office and agent payments, DirectPay is the ultimate tool for Office Owners and Team Leaders, offering seamless integration with mortgage origination platforms like Filogix Expert/Pro, Scarlett Mortgage, Finmo, and Velocity. Key features include comprehensive reporting, effortless administrative management, compliance support, unlimited transactions, and a painless setup process.In conjunction with the upgraded DirectPay, CENTUM is also introducing the new Report HUB replacing its legacy intranet reports. Available to all Broker Owners and Team Leaders, Report HUB delivers mortgage volume and unit analytics, lender share breakdowns, and detailed performance reports. It supports all origination systems, providing a holistic view of brokerage performance and business trends to empower growth."We started the year with the launch of Social Scheduler, and Mortgage MonitorTM, our revolutionary Client engagement platforms. Now, not even halfway through the year, we're launching two more innovations for our network members," said Adrian Schulz, Executive Vice President.Jeff Sampson, Vice President of Business Development, added, "The industry is taking note of the unprecedented value we provide our members. It's an extremely exciting time to be part of the CENTUM organization. We're still celebrating our Owners, Team Leaders and Agents who made us the National Broker Network of the Year at last month's Canadian Mortgage Awards."About CENTUM:As part of the Charlwood Pacific Group , CENTUM is one of Canada's largest national mortgage broker brands, with over 200 offices and 2,200 agents. CENTUM has facilitated billions of dollars in mortgage financing for Canadians, leading the industry with innovative technology, training, and partnerships. CENTUM was honored with the Broker Network of the Year award at the 2021 and 2024 Canadian Mortgage Awards and celebrated its 20-year anniversary in 2022.For more information, visit or

