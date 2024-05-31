Kerala Devaswom Minister Rubbishes DK Shivakumar's Claims On Animal Sacrifice In Temple To Topple K'taka Govt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka Deputy Chief DK Shivakumar's allegation that an animal sacrifice took place at a temple in Kerala to bring down the in Karnataka was dismissed by the Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Friday (May 31). He said that the allegation made by Shivakumar is unlikely to happen. This is something that can never happen in Kerala. The Minister said in a press release that he will investigate if there is anything like this.

Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges 'Shatru Samhara' ritual being held in Kerala temple to topple Congress govt

Shivakumar alleged that a ritual named 'Shatru Bhairavi Yaga', which involves the sacrifice of animals was performed near Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala to overthrow the Congress government in Karnataka. He said that as many as 52 animals were sacrificed for this ritual in Kannur. However, there are no reports of such an incident near the temple premises.

Shivakumar made such a remark at the end of a press conference about the selection of candidates for the upcoming MLC elections in Karnataka.

"A big experiment is going on against me in Kerala and our government. Someone has given (details) about it to me in writing, about the pooja that is going on. Someone gave me in writing as to where it is being done and who is doing it," Shivakumar said when asked about a bracelet he was wearing.

"Shatru Bhairavi Yaga is being performed near Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala for Shatru Samhara (destruction of enemies). For this yaga 'Pancha Bali' (five kinds of sacrifice) is being given...21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, five pigs...Aghoris are being approached. It is going on," he added.

Meanwhile, the Thaliparamba Rajarajeswara Temple Governing Body rejected Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statement that animal sacrifices occurred in the temple premises. Devaswom Trustee Board member TT Madhavan stated that DK Shivakumar's statement is false.



Shatru Samhara pooja or animal sacrifice is not known to have taken place in or around the temple. The temple administration said that goats and buffaloes were slaughtered as said by Shivakumar is 100 percent untrue.

The trustee member stated that such activities can't be done secretly in the Thaliparamba area. It is disappointing that the temple's name has been dragged into it, saying it is on its premises.