Nile To Amazon: 7 Longest Rivers In The World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dive into the world's majestic rivers! Discover their lengths, rich histories, and ecological importance. Join us on an aquatic adventure through the mightiest waterways

Dive into the world's majestic rivers! Discover their lengths, rich histories, and ecological importance. Join us on an aquatic adventure through the mightiest waterways

Nile is often regarded as the longest river in the world, it spans approximately 6,650 kilometers (4,130 miles) in length

Though there's some debate about which river is truly the longest, the Amazon is typically cited as the second longest, with a length of around 6,575 kilometers

The longest river in Asia and the third longest in the world, stretching about 6,300 kilometers (3,917 miles)

Combining the Mississippi and Missouri rivers results in a length of about 6,275 kilometers (3,902 miles), making it the fourth longest river system

The Yenisei runs through Russia and Mongolia, with a length of around 5,539 kilometers (3,445 miles), placing it as the fifth longest river

This river, often called the "Mother River of China," spans approximately 5,464 kilometers (3,395 miles)

This river system includes the Ob and Irtysh rivers, with a combined length of about 5,410 kilometers (3,360 miles), making it the seventh longest river system