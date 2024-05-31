               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Obscene Videos Case: Suspended JD(S) Leader Prajwal Revanna Remanded To Six Days Police Custody


5/31/2024 2:00:35 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prajwal Revanna, the suspended JD(S) MP was on Friday (May 31) sent to 6 days Police custody.
Early today, he was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) upon his arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The 33-year-old lawmaker, accused of sexually abusing multiple women, was escorted to the CID office for questioning, according to SIT sources.

Prajwal Revanna arrest: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for fair probe; check details

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, ran for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat as a candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance. He is currently facing multiple sexual assault charges, with three cases filed against him to date.

Revanna had left for Germany on April 27, the day after the elections in Hassan. Following his departure, a 'Blue Corner Notice' was issued by Interpol at the request of the SIT, facilitated through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a video statement earlier this week, Revanna dismissed the allegations as false, claiming they were part of a political conspiracy. He also mentioned that the accusations had led him into depression.

Heatwave hits Delhi courts: Judges grant robe-free option to lawyers amid rising temperatures

MENAFN31052024007385015968ID1108281695


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search