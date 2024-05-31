Caught On Camera: Knife-Wielding Assailant Injures Several In Germany's Mannheim, Attacker Nabbed (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An assailant wielding a knife attacked and wounded multiple individuals at a right-wing demonstration in Mannheim, a city in southwestern Germany, on Friday, as per reports. Authorities also confirmed that police fired at the attacker, resulting in injuries to the assailant as well.

The incident occurred at the city's central Marktplatz square shortly after 11:30 a.m. Police were unable to provide immediate details on the severity of the injuries or the exact number of people wounded, including a police officer among the victims.

However, footage circulating on social media, including a livestream by anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger, showed a bearded man wielding a knife and attacking individuals on the square. One person was reported to have sustained a deep cut to his leg during the altercation.

Stuerzenberger, known for his anti-Islam stance, was preparing to address the gathering at the time of the attack. He has affiliations with various far-right anti-Islam organizations, including the PEGIDA movement, which regularly organizes marches across cities, particularly in Eastern Germany.

In the video footage, a police officer is seen intervening and shooting the attacker as he grapples with another individual on the ground. Following the gunshot, the assailant is observed writhing in pain on the pavement.

"A firearm was used against the attacker," Mannheim police said in a statement. A rescue helicopter was in attendance and trams in the area had been suspended.

Despite the violent incident, authorities reassured the public that there was no immediate danger. Further details regarding the motives behind the attack and the condition of the wounded individuals are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.