Cyclone Remal: PM Modi Vows Aid And Support For Affected Northeastern States

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the devastation of Cyclone Remal, Prime Narendra Modi on Friday (May 31) took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concern for Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal, which have all suffered natural disasters.

He shared his thoughts and prayers with those affected, assured them of the Central Government's full support, and confirmed that officials are on the ground assisting the victims. The situation is being continuously monitored to ensure effective aid and recovery efforts.

Obscene videos case: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna remanded to six days police custody

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Unfortunately, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal have witnessed natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected there. Took stock of the prevailing situation. The Central Government has assured all possible support to the states and is continuously monitoring the situation. Officials are working on the ground to assist those affected."

At least 40 people have lost their lives and over 200,000 have been affected in the northeast due to flash floods, heavy rains, and landslides triggered by Cyclone Remal over the past four days.

Heatwave hits Delhi courts: Judges grant robe-free option to lawyers amid rising temperatures

The incessant rain and landslides have isolated parts of the region, with floodwaters submerging railway tracks. Consequently, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled all express, passenger, and goods trains bound for South Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram since Tuesday.

Additionally, a landslide on Thursday caused a portion of National Highway 6, which connects Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, to collapse.