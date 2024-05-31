21-Year-Old B.Com Student Commits Suicide At Vega City Mall On Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road, Probe Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic incident unfolded at Vega City Mall on Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, as a 21-year-old student committed by jumping from the fourth floor of the mall. The incident occurred around three o'clock on Friday afternoon. Eyewitnesses at the scene immediately attempted to rush the man to the hospital. However, due to the severe head injury sustained from the fall and significant bleeding, he died on the spot.

The Mico Layout promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. The identity of the deceased is known to be a 21-year-old student named Adiga. The deceased student was found to be studying B.Com at a private institution. The authorities have not yet determined the exact reason behind the suicide.

A case has been registered, and the police are actively examining CCTV footage to determine whether the man entered the mall alone or if someone was accompanying him. The parents of the student have filed a complaint with the police.

The incident at Vega City Mall, one of Bengaluru's prominent shopping destinations, has left locals in shock. The police are working diligently to uncover more details and identify the deceased. This tragic event highlights the need for mental health awareness and support. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.