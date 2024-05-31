Adequate Security Arrangements By Odisha Police For Final Phase Of Polling: Top Cop

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 31 (IANS) Odisha have put in place adequate arrangements for the fourth phase of polling in the state on June 1. Polling will be held in six Parliamentary constituencies -- Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur , Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and 42 Assembly segments in these constituencies on Saturday.

Addressing a press here on Friday, Director General of Police, Arun Kumar Sarangi said that many Assembly segments are sensitive from law and order point of view.

He also stated that some incidents of pre-poll violence have been reported in these constituencies but those are not alarming.

The DGP noted that police have kept a strict vigil on all the developments in these constituencies to avoid any eventualities.

As many as 36,000 police personnel, including 126 companies of Central Armed Police Force, have been deployed for the final phase of polling.

Around 21 per cent of the booths out of the 10,882 polling stations are designated as sensitive booths.

Four Assembly segments are designated as communally sensitive areas.

Odisha Police have deployed 44 additional SPs, 99 DSPs, 210 inspectors, 2,583 sub inspectors and assistant sub inspectors, 9,476 havildars and constables for the polling on Saturday.

As many as 843 mobile parties of Odisha Police and an additional 130 mobile parties by the central armed police force have been deployed where polling will be held on Saturday.

"I have directed all the superintendents of police of the districts to ensure peaceful, free, and fair polling. The SPs have been directed to remain impartial and offer a level playing field to all the candidates, from the receipt of complaints to enforcement. We will take stringent action if anyone is found not adhering to the instructions. Police have kept strict vigil on the law and order situation," said Sarangi.

Several heavyweights of different political parties, including former union minister and BJP Balasore MP candidate, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, senior Congress leader Srikant Kumar Jena, ruling Biju Janata Dal leader Pratap Keshari Deb are going to try their luck in the last phase of polling.

As many as 460 candidates including 66 for the parliamentary elections and 394 for the assembly elections, are in the fray for the final phase of polling on June 1.

More than 99.61 lakh voters will exercise their franchise on Saturday.