CS2AI Symposium To Focus On Understanding Cybersecurity Standards & Regulations For The Industrial Control Systems Space

Join NSA Control Systems Cybersecurity Directorate + 20 experts who helped create the standards for operating (OT) & industrial control systems (ICS)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Part of our continuing series of flagship live ICS/OT Cybersecurity events, the next CS2AI Online Symposium is designed to bring many of the original and current leading minds that are designing, updating, monitoring, and perfecting the rules and guidelines that are defining how our industry sectors operate safely. Join 21 experts who helped create and/or write the cybersecurity standards and regulations for operating technology (OT) & industrial control systems (ICS).Navigating the evolving landscape of cybersecurity standards, guidelines, and regulations for industrial control systems (ICS and operating technology (OT) presents a burgeoning challenge. Even top-tier organizations and seasoned professionals may require assistance in determining the applicable ones based on factors like location, industry categories, criticalities, supply chain roles, customer profiles, among others. Understanding which standards are obligatory, recommended, or simply beneficial, as well as assessing the true costs of implementation and compliance, is crucial. Managing conflicting priorities due to overlapping regulations and standards necessitates expertise and practical insights.Join us on Wednesday, June 5, for a CS2AI Symposium delving into these crucial questions and considerations. We're privileged to host founders, visionaries, and esteemed committee members behind leading standards and regulations, offering profound insights. Following plenary sessions, seize the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions in breakout rooms with these experts, allowing you to pose direct queries. Register HereThis event is sponsored by Fortinet, FM Approvals, and Bridewell. (CS)2AI OnlineTM Symposium: Navigating the Labyrinth: Your guide to ICS/OT Cybersecurity Standards & Regulations, will take place online starting at 1:00 pm ET on Wednesday, June 5th. Learn MoreThis one-of-a-kind event will feature a Keynote by Michael R. Dransfield , Control Systems Cybersecurity Directorate National Security Agency (NSA), an Orientation to Regulations and Standards by Donovan Tindill, and a Historical Perspective of IEC 62443/ISA 99 led by Industry Pioneer, Bryan Singer. These 3 plenary sessions will be followed by 4 Breakout workshops where participants will be able to engage in direct dialogue with the individuals who were instrumental in building the standards they are discussing. Register HereEvent Agenda and Speakers:1:00 - WelcomeDerek Harp, Founder and Chairman (CS)2AIEvent Host1:10 - 1:45 - Keynote SpeakerMichael R. Dransfield , Control Systems Cybersecurity Directorate National Security Agency (NSA)1:45 - 2:30 Orientation to Regulations and Standards focused on OT/ICS/Industry 4.0Donovan TindillPast Chair of CISA ICSJWGMember ISA-99/62443 CommitteeContributing author to TR62443-2-3:20152:30 - 3:30 IEC 62443/ISA 99 - The Historical PerspectiveBryan Singer (Moderator)Principal Director, Global OT Incident Response Lead at AccenturePast Chairman ISA-99Eric CosmanCurrent Co-Chair of ISA99/IEC 62443 CommitteeJohan NyeCurrent Co-Chair of ISA99/IEC 62443 CommitteeKenneth TitlestadDirector of OT Cybersecurity at Sopra SteriaMember ISA-99/62443 CommitteeChair for the Norwegian Working Group for IEC 624433:30 - 5:00 Breakout WorkshopsBREAKOUT 1: IEC 62443/ISA 99Bryan Singer (Moderator)Eric CosmanCurrent Co-Chair of ISA99/IEC 62443 CommitteeJohan NyeCurrent Co-Chair of ISA99/IEC 62443 CommitteeKenneth TitlestadDirector of OT Cybersecurity at Sopria SteriaMember ISA-99/62443 CommitteeChair for the Norwegian Working Group for IEC 62443BREAKOUT 2: NIST CSF & NIST 800-52/82Jim Gilsinn (Moderator)NIST CSF and NIST 800-52/82 contributorCurrent Co-Chair of ISA/IEC 62443 Series CommitteePast Chair of ISA99 CommitteePast Director of Standards & Practices Board at ISAKeith StoufferLead author of Special Publication 800-82 Guide to ICS SecurityLeads NIST Operational Technology Security Project, developing NIST security standardsContributor to ISA99, IEC 62443 and NERC CIP security standardsSuzanne LightmanSenior Advisor at the Computer Security Division of the Information Technology Lab at NISTContributor to CSFBreakout 3: NERC CIPPatrick Miller (Moderator)CIP architectFirst NERC CIP auditorCurrently active on CIP guidance documentsShari GribbinLegal advisor and lead role in the development of NERC 693 and CIP cyber compliance programsCo-founder, former Chair and standing member of the National Energy Compliance ForumPast lead counsel and program advisor for NERC, ISO-RTO and state regulatory cyber and reliability requirementsJoy DittoPast President and CEO of the American Public Power Association (APPA)Past chair of the National Energy Resources Organization,Past board member for Electrical Safety Foundation InternationalMark Johnson-BarbierSenior Principal Analyst at Salt River ProjectMember of INSM standard (CIP-015) drafting teamCarter ManucyDirector, Cybersecurity for NRECAPast voting member for NERC CIPChair for the Cyber Mutual Assistance Compliance CommitteeBreakout 4: Workshop on TS SD 1580/82 -2022-01A & IEC TC 63452 (Rails)Miki Shifman (Moderator)Future of Mobility & Cybersecurity Expert at World Economic ForumContributor to IEC TC 63452 International StandardChristian SchlehuberCo-Chair of IEC 63452Michael Echols, CEO, Max CybersecurityLead of APTA CCSWGMatthew DimmickMember IEC 63452Sr Security Development Manager STV***************Key Event Details:Date: Wednesday, June 5Time: 1:00 pm EasternVenue: OnlineRegister HereRegistration Fee: Thanks to the contributions of our members and sponsors, this event is being made available at no cost to attendees. Today's sponsors include, Fortinet, FM Approvals, and Bridewell.Why Attend?The (CS)2AI OnlineTM Symposium: Navigating the Labyrinth: Your guide to ICS/OT Cybersecurity Standards & Regulations is a unique opportunity for ICS/OT cyber security organizations and professionals to gain valuable insights into a host of practical knowledge and enhance their preparedness against the increasingly frequent attacks on their systems and infrastructure. By learning from experts, examining data, attendees will be better equipped to safeguard their organizations, systems, and clients.About (CS)2AIControl System Cyber Security Association International-(CS)2AI: (CS)2AI, is the premier global nonprofit workforce development organization supporting all levels of professionals charged with securing control systems. With over 34,000 members worldwide, we enable members to help members, foster meaningful peer-to-peer exchanges, provide continuing professional education and directly support cyber security professional development.

