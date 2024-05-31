Cincinnati's AI Revolution Begins With Community During Cincy AI Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the world embraces the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI), Cincinnati is emerging as a beacon of innovation and community-driven advancement. Cincy AI Week , taking place from June 11-13, 2024, at Union Hall, promises to showcase the latest advancements in AI, featuring an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities. Cincy AI Week is presented by Enterprise Technology Association , the Cincinnati AI Catalyst, and a coalition of community partners.Summer Crenshaw, Co-Founder of Cincy AI Week and President of the Enterprise Tech Association, highlights the significance of community involvement: "The AI revolution is not confined to Silicon Valley or major tech hubs. It starts here in our neighborhoods. Cincinnati is proving, with the right resources and collaborative spirit, that it can become a leader in AI innovation."Cincinnati's AI ecosystem thrives on collaboration and inclusivity. Carl Fraik, Executive Director of the Cincinnati AI Catalyst, underscores the city's unique approach: "What sets Cincinnati apart is our commitment to making AI accessible to everyone. From local schools to small businesses, we're ensuring that the benefits of AI reach all corners of our community. This inclusive approach is what will drive sustainable growth and innovation."Local companies are at the forefront of this movement, demonstrating the practical applications of AI in everyday life. Zack Huhn, Co-Founder of Cincy AI Week and Chief AI Strategist of Nexigen, speaks to the practical impact: "We're not just talking about what's possible in the future... We're talking about what's possible now – discussing ways to navigate AI opportunities, challenges, and use cases. Cincinnati businesses are already leveraging AI to improve services, enhance customer experiences, and drive economic growth. Area governments and institutions are leveraging AI to be more operationally efficient. Our goal is to show that AI can benefit everyone, not just large corporations. To shine a light on AI innovation in Cincinnati. To build bridges between Cincinnati and other AI innovation hubs.”Keynote Highlights:- Ravit Dotan, PhD; CEO TechBetter - Kicking off the event with insights on Responsible AI.- Dinesh Maheshwari; CTA, Groq - Discussing the future learning in the age of AI.- Katie Trauth Taylor; CEO, Narratize - Exploring the intersection of AI and storytelling.Event Themes:- Day One: Responsible AI, Policy, and Governance Sponsored by Nexigen. Engage in panels and sessions on ethical AI practices, policy-making, and governance.- Day Two: AI Research & Innovation Demo Day. Explore groundbreaking AI research and witness innovative demos from leading tech companies.- Day Three: AI Leadership Summit sponsored by Callibrity. Join industry leaders in discussing AI's future, leadership strategies, and technological advancements.Event Highlights:- Fireside Chats: Engaging discussions with industry leaders on the latest AI trends.- Panels and Workshops: Covering topics such as AI accessibility, policy, research, and more.- Networking Opportunities: Including AI Woodstock Networking Social and Women in Tech and AI Breakfast.- Lunch and Learn sessions focusing on practical AI applications, including AI 101, AI in Regulated Industries, and custom GPT workshops.Don't Miss:- The AI Startup Showcase, where emerging companies will present their innovative solutions.- AI Solutions sessions, designed for developers, teams, and marketers to explore practical implementations of AI technology.Cincy AI Week is the largest gathering of AI professionals and enthusiasts in the Midwest with a focus on Responsible AI; AI research and Innovation; and AI for businesses and organizations. The program aims to shine a light on AI activity and innovation in the Greater Cincinnati region, and build bridges between Cincinnati and other AI innovation hubs around the country.For more information and to join the waitlist for this sold out event, please visit .

