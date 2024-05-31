New York Festivals Advertising Awards Announces 2024 Shortlist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Germany Tops the Shortlist, Followed by USA, South Korea, UAE, and Switzerland

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards (NYF) announced the 2024 shortlist .Trailblazing campaigns submitted from creative agencies spanning five continents across the globe-from Argentina to Taiwan, Canada to the UAE, and from Spain to Australia-were thoughtfully evaluated by the 2024 NYF Advertising Awards Shortlist Jury panel to select the entries achieving shortlist status.The 2024 Advertising Awards shortlist is based on the results of the Shortlist Jury judging sessions. The 2024 Shortlist Jury judged the following competitions Activation & Engagement, Audio/Radio, Avant-Garde/Innovative, Branded Content/Entertainment, Collaborations & Partnerships, Creativity in Commerce, Design, Digital/Mobile, Direct, Film, Film Craft, Outdoor, Package & Product Design, Print, Public Relations, Purpose, Small Agency, Social Media & Influencer, Sports, Student, The Future Now, The New York City Award, and NYF'IN Funny.2024's shortlisted work included inspired cutting-edge campaigns that placed brands front and center, captivated consumers, and increased brand affinity. Creative work entered by agencies, PR firms, production companies, and global brands utilized evolving tech to evoke emotional connection, foster customer loyalty through active interaction, inspire engagement across a wide variety of environments and platforms, champion social and environmental concerns, and inform and entertain while creating a unique brand experience.Creative campaigns from Germany were in the lead followed by the USA, South Korea and Switzerland advancing to the next round. Additional countries with robust number of entries shortlisted include Japan, Philippines, Canada, Australia, Spain, Singapore, Italy, France, and Hong Kong.Work crafted by top-tier agencies from around the world saw campaigns tailored for leading global brands advance to the next round. Brands earning shortlist status include: adidas AG, Burger King, TyC Sports, Lay's, BMW, META and PUMA, OREO, Mercedes-Benz AG x Moncler, Lufthansa, Diageo, Fanta, Minderoo Foundation, Samsung, The Coca-Cola Company, Peet's Coffee, Movistar, L'OREAL Paris, IKEA, Heinz, eBay, McDonalds, HSBC, FIAT, Bimbo, Netflix, KitKat, Pizza Hut, U.S. Bank, Maybelline New York, Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Heineken, PETA, Greenpeace, China Airlines, Little Caesars, Popeye's, Deutsche Telekom, KFC, Mucinex, Facebook, Meta, Volkswagen, Walmart, WWF, Verizon, and UBER Eats.Entries shortlisted progressed to the Executive Jury sessions led by the 2024 President, Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup and McCann. The Executive Jury comprises a strategically assembled panel of internationally recognized industry executives and leaders known for their award-winning, cutting-edge creativity. In face-to-face jury sessions, the Executive Jury determined the winners of the 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards.NYF's Shortlist Jury panel featured a diverse range of creative leadership talent. The 2024 online Shortlist Jury included Chief Creative Officers, CEOs, Executive Creative Directors, Art Directors, Copywriters, Strategists, Designers, and Communications professionals from around the globe. They meticulously reviewed all entries and played a pivotal role in selecting the World's Best Advertising®.New York Festivals Advertising Awards will announce the 2024 award-winners on Thursday, June 6th.New York Festivals honors exceptional contributions by individuals and companies within the international advertising community. In addition to Best of Show, Grand Awards, Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies, NYF provides special recognition for impressive performance within the competition. Special Industry Awards include Holding Company of the Year, Brand of the Year, Global Agency Network of the Year, Regional Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, Boutique Agency of the Year and Film Production Company of the Year. To view the descriptions of NYF's special industry awards visit: .For more information on the 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards and to view the shortlist visit: .The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from agencies and brands from 5 continents and is judged by an international jury of more than 200+ members that include NYF's Executive Jury and Shortlist Jury. NYF's jury panels collectively cast their votes to select the year's trophy-winning work.About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World's Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME Awards®NYFHealth®Radio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to .

Gayle Seminara Mandel

New York Festivals

email us here