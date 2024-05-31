Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Software App That Facilitates The Transfer Of Battery Power Between Electronics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adrian J. of Cedar Bluff, VA is the creator of Share Cell Phone Battery Power, a mobile software application for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other that enables users to share battery power from one device to another. Once the app is installed on both electronics, power can be transferred wirelessly through the app or as a second or third option, users can tap the device or connect the devices via a USB or other cable to transfer power.Running out of battery power when using smartphones, tablets, and other electronics is exceptionally frustrating and may end up putting people in dangerous situations if they cannot access their texts, emails, or phone. Charging these devices typically requires a power outlet and specialized charging device, and while traveling, people may lack access to these devices when needed. Innovations in charging like wireless charging have emerged in different markets; however, access to a power outlet is still required.Recent technological advancements in the electronics industry have led to the creation of devices and power banks that transfer battery power from one electronic device to another. This market is robust and growing, driven by the increasing use of portable electronics and the need for reliable power solutions. The widespread use of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other portable devices has created a significant demand for battery transfer products and wireless charging solutions. The increase in remote work and mobile lifestyles has heightened the need for reliable, on-the-go power solutions.The Share Cell Phone Battery Power mobile application allows a first user to transfer power from one first smart device to a second smart device using a wired or a wireless connection. The application allows the first user to select how much power can be transferred, allows power limits to be set, and allows users to limit their own device to conserve power. Once parameters are determined, the battery power can be transferred when the application is active on both electronic devices. This innovative and versatile app can help people maintain battery power to important electronics like smartphones, tablets, and more, regardless of access to power outlets.Adrian filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Share Cell Phone Battery Power app. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Share Cell Phone Battery Power app can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

email us here