Central Houston Cadillac Celebrates Move To 200,000 SF Location Near NRG Park With Bash Benefiting Astrodome Conservancy

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The nation's top for Cadillac sales now has, quite literally, the Cadillac of dealerships for the preeminent brand of American-made automobiles defined by luxury and innovation. Central Houston Cadillac , the city's premier destination for authorized Cadillac sales and service, formally debuted its new location at 2621 S. Loop West – a state-of-the-art facility as refined and meticulously designed as the Cadillac fleet itself – with a spectacular grand opening event drawing more than 600 VIP guests to benefit non-profit Astrodome Conservancy .A festive mix of clients, social types, local media personalities (including emcee and KHOU-TV meteorologist Chita Craft), pro athletes and Houston notables like musician Slim Thug and jeweler to the stars Johnny Dang ignited an evening filled with glamour and surprises – from a sparkling, pink carpet start to a stunning finish featuring a Cadillac Lyriq lease giveaway and 10-minute drone show by Sky Elements above Loop 610.With a nod to New York's famed Rainbow Room, the main showroom was reimagined as a swank lounge with stage, cocktail seating, Deco-inspired bars and thousands of pale pink peonies from Blooming Gallery. The brilliant wash of flowers reinforced the pop of pink theme that influenced the dress code and free-flowing drinks spanning rose colored options from Veuve Clicquot to signature spritzers and margaritas, all accompanied by bountiful bites from Jackson & Company.Injecting some rock and roll moments were clever touches like a DJ booth incorporating an Escalade grill – manned by DJ Damon Pampolina – along with an Insta-worthy flower and wheel rim wall and rousing performances by violinist Marion DuBose, Tulani on harp and saxophonist Cleo Fox.Hosted by Central Automotive Group CEO Paul Weitz, the event was truly a family affair that included a touching memorial to Paul's father Ricardo Weitz, the founder of Central Automotive Group. Fernando Somoza, Managing Partner of Central Automotive Group, along with Central Houston Cadillac General Manager Storm Somoza, made a special presentation to Paul and Ricardo's widow, Martine.Produced in collaboration with Laura Childress of Cinergy Works, the party was designed by Lucas Somoza, who is also overseeing the décor for this year's American Friends of Versailles Gala. Special guest Robert Secrest, Regional Director of Cadillac, raved about the celebration and the dealership, which he told the audience has set a new benchmark for the brand.After operating for decades in Midtown, Central Houston Cadillac has spent years and invested lavishly in relocating to the 610 Loop between Kirby Drive and Buffalo Speedway, next to its sister showroom Central Houston Nissan, the country's largest Nissan dealership. Central Houston Cadillac and Central Houston Nissan are iconic businesses under the Central Automotive Group umbrella and are dedicated to the highest levels of customer centricity.“We are excited and proud about our new facility and a prime location that not only provides us greatly needed space, but also affords our clients ease of access from West University and Bellaire to River Oaks, the Medical Center and beyond,” said Fernando Somoza, managing partner of Central Automotive Group and former chairman of the Houston Automobile Dealers Association.“This facility is the epitome of cutting edge and was conceived to provide an unrivaled experience in keeping with the Cadillac marque.”Set on four acres, the new 200,000-square-foot showroom and service center is more than twice the size of the previous location and incorporates enhanced amenities and advanced technologies that makes it the only one of its kind in Houston. The six-story structure, which was designed by Gensler and built by Harvey Builders, offers a variety of unique features that elevate a client visit. All customer contact areas, including sales and service, are climate controlled; customers have access to high-speed EV vehicle charging stations; private work rooms are available to conduct business on the go; and a vehicle configuration room allows buyers to virtually design and customize every aspect of their new car almost life size.Central Houston Cadillac is home to the new all-electric 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, as well as the expansion of the Cadillac Escalade line, including the new Escalade IQ. The dealership is also only one of two in Houston to sell the new, ultra-bespoke Cadillac Celestiq luxury electric sedan.

