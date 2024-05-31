Dr. Frank J. Mandarino's New Jersey Sports Chiropractic Marks Anniversary Of Its Health-Benefiting Sauna Arrival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A leading-edge sauna inside New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, Morganville, N.J., offers patients an array of benefits.

Dr. Frank J. Mandarino owns and operates state-of-the-art chiropractic offices in New York and New Jersey.

State-of-the-art unit is one in a wide range of therapeutic options available at the Morganville site

MORGANVILLE, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A leading-edge sauna was installed about one year ago at New Jersey Sports Chiropractic , the Morganville, N.J., health-centric facility owned and operated by award-winning chiropractor Dr. Frank J. Mandarino.Since then, the therapeutic unit has continued to provide patients at the site with a"multitude of health benefits."Modern-day saunas, like the one at New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, are known to support patients' well-being, as they furnish a positive influence in a variety of areas, such as cardiovascular; neurological; autoimmune, and sports injuries, to name just a few, said Dr. Mandarino.One of the big factors that Dr. Mandarino personally makes use of is the sauna's potential benefit upon cardiovascular health, such as reducing the risk of a heart attack or stroke."This sauna will get up to about 140 degrees, and it works off of heat shot proteins," explained Dr. Mandarino, following last year's installation of the unit."So, what we're doing is heating up the cells that have heat shock proteins – those will in turn help you heal and recover faster."About Mandarino Chiropracticand New Jersey Sports ChiropracticSince opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include multiple state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.Dr. Mandarino's offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).

