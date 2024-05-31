Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Affixable Light Source For Speculums And Other Medical Tools To Help With Examinations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Amelia M. of Placentia, CA is the creator of the Fiberoptic Illuminated Vaginal Speculum, a clip-on light source suited for use with medical instruments to provide a small amount of light when performing medical procedures that require examination of a bodily cavity. The attachable light can be added to any existing speculum and utilized by physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals to reduce time spent on examinations and procedures. The increased visibility allows physicians to detect hemorrhaging and other abnormalities, providing a much safer and more comprehensive examination for patients.The light source housing is attached to a spring biased clip that can be rotated. The clip includes an upper clip member and a lower clip member connected via a spring biased hinge. The upper clip member is rotatably affixed to the lower surface of the housing such that the housing can rotate relative to the clip once the clip is affixed to a speculum. The light source is directed along the housing toward the front, illuminating areas in front of the speculum. The device ultimately offers an inexpensive, replaceable, and readily attachable light source suitable for diverse usage, especially useful in medical settings.Markets for medical tools are vast and diverse with devices like speculums and speculum-related products and accessories making up a specialized segment within the broader medical device industry. Increased awareness and diagnosis of gynecological conditions such as cervical cancer, infections, and other reproductive health issues drive the demand for devices like speculums. Other types of speculums like rectal speculums, nasal speculums, and ear speculums are also featured within this field with manufacturers looking to innovate on existing items to improve medical care. Innovations in speculum design and the development of accessories, such as attachable lights, enhance the functionality and appeal of these devices.Reusable and disposable speculums are available, both of which can accommodate accessories like an attachable light. The Fiberoptic Illuminated Vaginal Speculum is the perfect and versatile product that can be applied to various types of speculums. The clip-on configuration, the battery powered light, and the overall adjustability of the device offer innovations that would significantly expand any manufacturer's product line.Amelia was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Fiberoptic Illuminated Vaginal Speculum product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Fiberoptic Illuminated Vaginal Speculum can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...