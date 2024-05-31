Diversity Fashion World Culture & Couture Show Shines At 2ND & PCH In Long Beach, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The vibrant and diverse world of fashion took center stage at the iconic 2ND & PCH in Long Beach, California. The event showcased a stunning array of designs from prominent fashion designers and honored influencers who have made a significant impact in the industry.The Fashion Designers who participated in the event brought a unique blend of creativity and cultural influences to the runway. The lineup included Kandahar Market, Woodcraft, Amber Wang, Amour Vert, Charlie Fashion Designs, KIMIE, and Noble Creations, each presenting their distinctive vision of style and couture.In addition to the spectacular fashion displays, the event also recognized the outstanding contributions from the Influencers of the Year awardees. The prestigious award was bestowed upon 2ND & PCH, Javier Ortega, Virgelia Productions, Jagjeet Talwar, Yo It's Jojo!, Dr. Seema Chaudhary, and Khmmunity, in recognition of their remarkable influence and achievements while promoting diversity and inclusivity.The show was further elevated by captivating performances from a talented lineup of artists. Yo It's Jojo!, Ashi Naren, Priya Kumar, and Didi Caneda wowed the audience with their electrifying performances, adding an extra layer of entertainment and artistry to the event.The Diversity Fashion World Culture & Couture Show at 2ND & PCH was a resounding success, celebrating the rich tapestry of fashion, culture, and creativity that defines the industry. The event highlighted the power of diversity and inclusivity in fashion, showcasing the talent and innovation of designers, influencers, and performers from around the world.For media inquiries or further information, please contact: ... or visit .

