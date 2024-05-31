Sustainable Transportation For All: E Movement Introduces Affordable Electric Bike Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emovement Electric Bikes

E Movement's electric bikes make eco-friendly commuting affordable & accessible for all.

WORKING, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electric bikes are hugely popular in the UK, with sales growing by 60% since 2020. They offer users affordable and environmentally sustainable options, making it a no-brainer to switch from cars and buses to them. With rising popularity, the UK has introduced relaxed laws regarding the vehicle, making it safe and enjoyable for riders and those around them. One of the leading brands in the e-bike market is emovement . Its versatile bikes cater to all people and have varying uses, making it an industry leader.Explaining the Shift to eBikesLet's talk about why people are increasingly switching to electric bikes in the UK.1. AffordableE-bikes typically have lower operating costs than cars or motorcycles, and owning one is less expensive than taking public transport daily. They are charged with electricity, which is generally cheaper than gasoline. Additionally, since they have fewer operating parts than other transport options and minimal wear and tear, you spend less on insurance and maintenance.2. Aid FitnessToday's monotonous routines have turned people's lifestyles sedentary, causing physical and mental health issues like never before. Whereas cycling to work can combat this, manually biking all the way to your office can be strenuous and inaccessible to those with lower stamina or health concerns. This is where e-bikes come in.3. Eco-FriendlyE-bikes don't run on petrol or gasoline, resulting in zero tailpipe emissions and reducing greenhouse gasses released into the environment. This makes them perfect for riders seeking a low carbon footprint.4. Backed by Government IncentivesThe UK government has introduced incentives, such as the cycle-to-work scheme, to make e-bikes more affordable. This scheme allows employees to purchase bikes and cycling equipment through salary deductions, saving on income tax and making the best electric bikes in the UK more accessible.Emovement Electric BikesConsidering electric bikes, Emovement offers a variety of models. Based in the UK since 2018, with an average Google rating of 4.8 and over a thousand satisfied customers, they offer some of the best e-bikes in the UK , aiming to move the nation towards a greener future.Here's a brief overview of some e-bikes and their features:1. Thunder v4.2 eMTB:This hardtail e-mountain bike features large MTB tyres and raw power, coming in tones of Sand, Dune, and Black.2. Thor Hybrid eMTB:This lightweight road-mountain hybrid is among the most high-tech electric bikes you'll get at this price point. Featuring an RST front suspension, SRAM gears, and Bafang motor, controller, and display, you'll be surprised at its quality. Get it in blue, green, black, and white.3. Panther v4.2:Always a bestseller, Panther v4.2 is a full-suspension fat-tyre powerhouse. Get it in Blaze (Red), Babe (Hot Pink), and Black.4. Hunter Extreme:This step-through cruiser comes in battery options ranging all the way to a whopping 27Ah, making it an incredibly long-range e-bike. Plus, the 20Ah version includes a bespoke seat post that can be altered to accommodate heights as low as 4.8ft. Get it in military green and black.5. Troy Pro:A straightforward, no-nonsense, lightweight road electric bike made for swift journeys.6. Pixie:Panther's frame, but make it step-through. This hardtail electric bike is for those who are tired of compromising between performance and style. Plus, it can accommodate riders as low as 5.2ft. Get it in pastel hues: Peach (pink), Sky (blue), Clover (green), and black!7. Aries eMTB:Another mountain bike, this model features a step-through frame and a large 14Ah battery.8. Raven:One of the most high-quality bikes for commuting, Raven features a hardtail step-thru frame, a suspension seat-post, and a large 20Ah battery.Offering 4-Years Warranty:They have a 4-year local warranty on the bike's frame and 1 year on its electric components. You can browse ex-demo/display e-bikes that come with half this warranty period as well.Endnote:Electric bikes hold the potential to revolutionize transportation, offering an environmentally friendly, cost-effective alternative to traditional vehicles. Whether you're looking to reduce your carbon footprint or save on commuting costs, e-bikes are an ideal choice. With Emovement's diverse range of e-bikes, everyone is able to find a bicycle that perfectly fits their needs.

Salar Kamal

E Movement

+44 1483 363063

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

MOST POWERFUL LOW FRAME E-BIKE - Emovement Pixie Review