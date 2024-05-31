(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Creative Bioarray Releases Extensive Portfolio of CABR Chromosome Probes for Advanced Chromosome Studies

SHIRLEY, NY, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Bioarray, a leading provider of innovative research tools and services, is pleased to announce the release of a comprehensive portfolio of CABR chromosome probes designed to enhance the detection of gene amplifications, deletions, and translocations for improved chromosome studies. The newly launched probe collection includes whole chromosome painting probes , centromere probes, subtelomere specific probes, and satellite enumeration probes, providing researchers with a versatile toolkit for in-depth genetic analysis."At Creative Bioarray, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the most advanced tools and technologies to support their research goals," said a spokesperson for the company. "Our team of expert scientists have extensive knowledge in FISH probes and have developed a wide range of high-quality chromosome probes that cover every human chromosome. We are committed to offering our customers the best solutions for their chromosome studies."Chromosome analysis is a critical component of genetic research and plays a key role in the diagnosis and treatment of genetic disorders, cancer, and other diseases. The use of fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probes allows researchers to visualize specific regions of chromosomes, enabling them to identify genetic alterations that may be associated with disease. The CABR chromosome probes from Creative Bioarray are specifically designed to target different regions of the genome, providing researchers with a powerful tool for studying gene expression, regulation, and function."Our CABR chromosome probes are designed to meet the diverse needs of researchers working in a wide range of fields, including molecular biology, genetics, and oncology," said the spokesperson. "Our probes are rigorously tested to ensure high specificity and sensitivity, allowing researchers to confidently analyze chromosome abnormalities and variations with precision and accuracy."In addition to offering a wide range of chromosome probes, Creative Bioarray also provides custom probe design services to meet the unique requirements of individual research projects. The company's expert team of scientists works closely with customers to develop customized probe solutions that are tailored to their specific research goals, ensuring the success of their chromosome studies.About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is a leading provider of innovative research tools and services for the life science industry. The company offers a wide range of products, including cell lines, tissue samples, and reagents, as well as custom research services to support the research needs of scientists worldwide. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Creative Bioarray strives to provide the highest quality products and services to advance scientific discovery and improve human health.

