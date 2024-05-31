SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN FOR THE 17TH LOS ANGELES BRAZILIAN FILM FESTIVAL (LABRFF)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating its 17th anniversary, the Los Angeles Brazilian Festival (LABRFF) has announced that submissions are now open. An Opening Night Gala will kick-off the festival at the new“The Culver Theater” owned by the Studios.The festival will open with a red-carpet event and a premiere film followed by a cocktail party.“LABRFF is proud to present a diverse line-up of independent storytellers. The festival has seen tremendous growth, allowing us to showcase and nurture important voices that the world needs to hear”, said Meire Fernandes, LABRFF founder.The Culver Steps it's a true oasis in the heart of a bustling urban hub, with park-like green spaces, inviting terraces, and a grassy knoll. It's a go-to spot for both shopping and dining, with a growing lineup of curated retailers. It's a vibrant community gathering place with an iconic set of steps that set the stage for a constant hum of activity-from happy hours to outdoor movies, concerts, and more.This year LABRFF brings the Kids selection into the festival's attempt to bring independent films to a historically under-represented audience – children. Each year, a small selection of family-friend independent films will be presented for young audiences, to help them develop an appreciation for movies that don't screen in multiplexes, have expanded universes, or merchandise tie-ins with major toy companies. Also, the festival is happy to announce that Faith-Based and Environmental films will also be included into the festival.FULL FESTIVAL PROGRAMThe 2024 Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival (LABRFF) will showcase over 30 independent films from Brazil and around the world, combining the best of features, documentaries, shorts, kids, and environmental films as well as tribute screenings, a celebrity-filled red carpet and more.Competitions:Narrative Feature Competition – Brazilian feature filmsDocumentary Feature Competition – Brazilian documentariesShorts Competition: Brazilian ShortsInternational Competition: Features, Documentaries & ShortsPREMIERE“Hors Concurs”:TBASPECIAL TRIBUTE:TBACONFERENCES:Offering workshops and panels for both the novice and seasoned producers.LOUNGE TALKS:The festival will have a popular lounge open to the public for“Meet and Greet“ with filmmakers, directors, producers, and people from the industry. A great opportunity to get connected with the Brazilian CinemaOUR MISSION:LABRFF's mission is to support and facilitate the audiovisual independent producers & filmmakers to screen and distribute their movies in the United States. Moreover, stimulate new business opportunities in the film industry. The festival has established a favorable environment to exchange information between Brazil, United States and other countries by offering panels, workshops, lectures, and networking meetings to its attendees. The festival creates visibility and promotes culture throughout the most powerful medium in the world: cinemaMore information about the festival is available atABOUT THE FESTIVAL:Founded in 2008 LABRFF filled a gap in the Mecca of cinema, becoming a showcase for Brazilian productions in Hollywood. The festival has already screened more than 1,300 titles, awarded more than 500 film professionals and contributed to the production of feature films in Brazil in partnership with the United States, in addition to having collaborated in the licensing of several Brazilian titles for American distribution majors. LABRFF has become the most prestigious Brazilian film festival abroad.SPONSORSHIP:LABRFF is an effective means of promoting brands, products and services of our sponsors and partners. The continuity of our partners' investment is the confirmation of a relationship that achieves the objectives of the investing companies.The Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival would not be possible without the support and dedication of its sponsors. Each of the sponsors shares with LABRFF a love for Brazilian cinema and recognizes the importance of sharing the work and contributions of Brazilian artists and filmmakers with the widest possible audience.Opportunities are still available to sponsor LABRFF at various levels and with commensurate benefits.For more information, please contact ...SUBMISSIONS INFORMATION:Submissions are now open at FilmFreeway and will be closing on September 9th. Movies produced from 2022 onwards and which have not premiered in the United States can participate in the Official Selection 2024.For General questions please email ...

