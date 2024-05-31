Two Telangana Police Officials Caught Red-Handed While Taking Bribe

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 31 (IANS) Two officials were caught red-handed by Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on Friday.

Circle Inspector G. Veera Swamy and Sub-Inspector Shaik Shafi of Kushaiguda Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate had demanded the bribe to close a case.

According to the ACB, the officials were caught while taking the bribe through a private person, named L. Upender.

Meanwhile, the ACB also arrested two officials of the Irrigation Department and a surveyor of Mandal Revenue Office (MRO), Gandipet, for demanding and accepting the bribe to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for building construction. It caught Executive Engineer K. Karthik, Assistant Executive Engineer H. Nikhesh Kumar, and Surveyor P. Ganesh while accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh for the NOC. The officials had demanded Rs 2.5 lakh and had already accepted Rs 1.5 lakh.

The ACB recovered Rs 65,000 from Bansi Lal and Rs 35,000 from Nikhesh Kumar. The raid was conducted on Thursday night at the Irrigation Department office in Rangareddy district and the search continued till early Friday.