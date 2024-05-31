Creative Bioarray Announces Comprehensive Animal Disease Models Services For Drug Discovery Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Creative Bioarray Announces Comprehensive Animal Models Services for Drug Discovery Research

SHIRLEY, NY, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Bioarray, a leading provider of research services for drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce the availability of their comprehensive animal disease models services. These services are designed to support the preclinical candidate selection process in drug discovery by providing efficacy studies of lead candidates in relevant disease models.Efficacy studies of lead candidates in animal disease models are vital for drug discovery as they allow researchers to study the biological effects of drug candidates in a controlled environment. The use of relevant disease models and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) assays can help researchers identify the most promising compounds and optimize lead candidates before moving forward with clinical trials.Creative Bioarray has established multiple animal disease models across a range of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, chronic liver disease, metabolic disease, neurological disease, and oncology. These disease models have been meticulously validated and can be customized to meet the specific needs of each client.“Our goal at Creative Bioarray is to provide our clients with the tools and resources they need to accelerate their drug discovery research,” said a spokesperson for the company.“We understand the importance of using relevant disease models to study the efficacy of lead candidates, and our team of experts is dedicated to providing high-quality, validated animal disease models and services to support our clients' research goals.”The comprehensive animal disease models offered by Creative Bioarray allow researchers to choose the most appropriate models to test promising compounds and optimize lead candidates. By using these models, researchers can gain valuable insights into the efficacy and safety of their drug candidates before advancing to the next stage of drug development.In addition to animal disease models, Creative Bioarray also offers a wide range of in vivo services, including preclinical toxicology studies, pharmacokinetic studies, and biodistribution studies. These services are designed to support all stages of drug discovery and development, from lead identification to IND-enabling studies.To learn more about Creative Bioarray's comprehensive animal disease models services, visit their website at .About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is a leading provider of research services for drug discovery and development. With a team of experienced scientists and state-of-the-art facilities, Creative Bioarray offers a wide range of services to support all stages of drug discovery, including in vivo disease modeling, preclinical toxicology studies, and pharmacokinetic studies.

