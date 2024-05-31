Introducing Konnect Manufacturing 3.0: Empowering Manufacturers To 'Talk To Data' With Google Cloud's Generative AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Manju Devadas, CEO, Pluto7MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pluto7, a pioneer in AI-powered data solutions for and manufacturing, is thrilled to announce the launch of Konnect Manufacturing 3.0 . This platform, enabled by Gemini in Vertex AI, leverages the power of advanced AI to allow manufacturing teams to engage in dynamic conversations with their operational data, asking complex questions and receiving immediate, intelligible responses.For instance, a plant manager can ask, "What is the risk of equipment failure next month?" or "How can we optimize the production line for the new product launch?" Konnect Manufacturing processes these inquiries in real-time, analyzing vast datasets to provide insightful answers and actionable insights based on available data. This functionality predicts potential equipment failures, suggests optimal production schedules, and ensures that quality control standards are consistently met. It can also answer questions like, "What is the average production time for a specific product?" or "What is the current inventory level of a particular component?"Within 2 days, customers can seamlessly integrate Konnect Manufacturing 3.0 Gen AI Agent into their existing systems and get started or evolve with their AI journey. The process involves a straightforward setup and configuration, followed by data ingestion and mapping. Once these steps are completed, the platform begins transforming raw data into actionable insights. It's worth noting that the platform integrates with major ERP and CRM systems, including SAP, Salesforce, Oracle EBS, and Netsuite, and leverages Pluto7's advanced data ingestion framework tailored to each customer's unique data ecosystem.All of this is combined with unstructured data from cameras, sensors, and AR glasses, bringing your IT and OT data closer to solving one use case at a time, such as Defect detection .Konnect Manufacturing showcases the power of gen AI agents to solve real-world challenges for manufacturers. These AI agents are designed to understand and respond to human queries, making them particularly beneficial for companies who have identified the high-priority use cases and are looking to get started on their gen AI journey in a highly targeted, and cost-effective way.“Generative AI has the potential to transform how industries operate,” said Pallab Deb, Managing Director, Solution SIs & Industry Value Networks, Google Cloud.“With Google Cloud's powerful generative AI technology, Pluto7 can help manufacturers unlock the full potential of their data, enabling them to make faster, more informed decisions that drive operational excellence."Pluto7 is demonstrating the capabilities of Konnect Manufacturing 3.0 through complimentary workshops and pilot programs, allowing manufacturers to experience firsthand the benefits of this advanced AI-driven platform.Konnect Manufacturing 3.0 is now available for immediate deployment and can be purchased exclusively through Google Cloud Marketplace via a private offer. This means that Google Cloud users can request a private offer from Pluto7 through Google Cloud Marketplace, and once the offer is accepted, they can proceed with the purchase and deployment of the platform. This release marks a significant milestone in Pluto7's mission to empower the manufacturing industry with cutting-edge technological solutions, paving the way for more intelligent, more efficient factory operations.The core capabilities of Konnect Manufacturing 3.0, powered by generative AI, include:Real-Time Conversational Interface: Konnect Manufacturing 3.0 empowers users to interact with their factory data conversationally, asking questions and receiving answers instantly. This intuitive and user-friendly interface allows for quick comprehension and response to operational issues, making you feel in control of your data.Predictive Maintenance Insights: The platform analyzes historical and real-time data to predict potential equipment failures. This helps schedule maintenance activities proactively, minimize downtime, and extend the life of machinery.Production Optimization: Generative AI analyzes production data to recommend adjustments that maximize throughput and efficiency. It can forecast production bottlenecks and suggest changes to alleviate them, enhancing overall productivity.Quality Control Analysis: The AI examines patterns in quality data to identify potential issues before they become costly problems. It provides insights into factors impacting quality, enabling consistent adherence to quality standards.Customizable Gen AI Prompts: The platform supports tailored queries that fit specific operational needs, allowing users to extract relevant information to address their challenges.Scalable Integration: Konnect Manufacturing 3.0 can integrate with a variety of data systems and formats, ensuring compatibility with existing IT infrastructures in manufacturing environments. It can seamlessly integrate with ERP systems like SAP, Oracle EBS, Salesforce, and Netsuite, as well as other data formats such as CSV, XML, and JSON.Actionable Analytics: The Generative AI not only provides insights but also suggests actionable steps based on data-driven analysis. For example, if the AI detects a potential equipment failure, it will recommend scheduling a maintenance activity to prevent the failure. This helps manufacturers implement effective strategies for continuous improvement, ensuring they are always one step ahead to resolve potential issues.About Pluto7: Pluto7 is an industry leader in providing AI-powered data analytics solutions for enterprises. With its expertise in AI, cloud computing, and data management, Pluto7 empowers businesses to make better decisions, optimize processes, and drive innovation.

