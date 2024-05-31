Équipe France Mantas From Repentigny Wins The 2024 Threebestratedr Award Of Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REPENTIGNY, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 31, 2024 -- Real estate agent is a responsibility, more than a job. It involves the hard-earned money of people who are involved in the transactions. One has to feel his/her responsibi;lty and provide them with the best property on all means and help them save their time and money. It is the core value of any real estate agent. However, it is rare to find experts like Équipe France Mantas who are knowledgeable in the field and equipped with experience to handle the real estate transaction of people. It is their expertise that has helped them clinch the 2024 ThreeBestRatedR Award Of Excellence for their performance in the field."I'm pleased to receive the award on behalf of my whole team at Équipe France Mantas. It would never be possible without their support. I would like to thank every individual who chose our firm for their real estate needs. It means a lot to us and gives us a fresh tonic to work even harder and serve the best to our clientele," emotionally said France Mantas.Why Équipe France Mantas?Équipe France Mantas is a team of excellent real estate brokers who are aware of the best way to proceed any real estate disputes and transactions. The firm is affiliated to Exp Agence Immobilière in Repentigny, QC. The collective experience of the experts in the firm helps it stand out from the rest and offer exclusive services that are personalized to the particular situation of the client.France Mantas is the operational head of Équipe France Mantas who is a 15-year experienced seasoned real estate broker, known for offering professional services in the domain. She and her team specializes in enhancing homes to expedite sales through a process often referred to as "home staging" in which the full potential of a property and picture can be easily proposed to the prospective buyers for their knowledge and make the best decision. In addition, the valuable moving tips they provide to their clients make them choose Équipe France Mantas again for their real estate needs in future. Comprehensive marketing strategy including staging and advertising properties through newsletters, websites, slides, and targeted email campaigns they offer always ensures prompt sles for their clients and keeps them at a peace of mind. Both buyers and sellers are free to approach Équipe France Mantas for the best solution.Cool Testimonials!Here are some excellent testimonials for the services offered by Équipe France Mantas:Nadine Pelletier, CPA said,"Je suis très satisfaite du travail effectué par l'équipe France Mantas. J'ai eu la chance de travailler avec Félix-Antoine Rouleau et j'ai beaucoup apprécié ses services. La vente de cette propriété était un défi puisqu'elle est présentement louée. France et son équipe ont tout géré de A à Z et je n'ai eu à m'occuper de rien. Le seul appel que j'ai reçu était pour me dire que j'avais une offre. Il ne me restait qu'à signer! Wow! Quel poids elle a enlevé de mes épaules en s'occupant totalement des interactions avec ma locataire. France a tout de suite compris mon besoin. Merci à toute l'équipe!"While Marie-claude Segur praised,"Ma femme et moi étaient désespérément à la recherche d'une excellente agente immobilière depuis plusieurs mois pour l'achat de notre première maison, nous avons fait connaissance de Catherine qui a toute de suite pris notre dossier en main de façon très professionnelle et remarquable. Par la force de son excellent travail que nous allons prendre possession de notre magnifique maison de rêve sachez que les mots nous manquent pour exprimer notre gratitude et notre satisfaction envers Catherine Rho etl'équipe France Mantas, un grand Merci."Équipe France Mantas covers most of the common real estate services including property search, residential, house, condo, buying, selling, townhouses, commercial, land, home evaluation, mls listing & price negotiation. They are available 24/7 to provide stress-free service for the convenience of their customers. Any individual can opt for their free assessment to check their expertise in the process.

