Kroner Chiropractic Welcomes Dr. Jake Degooyer To The Team

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kroner Chiropractic is thrilled to announce the newest addition to their team, Dr. Jake DeGooyer. With years of experience and a passion for helping others achieve optimal and wellness, Dr. DeGooyer is a valuable asset to the Kroner Chiropractic family.Dr. Jake DeGooyer grew up in Yakima, WA where he was raised with his older brother and younger sister. At a young age, he developed a love for everything sports related, his favorite being and football. He graduated from La Salle High School in 2009 and went onto continue his education and athletic career at Whitworth University, where he played wide receiver for the football program from 2009-2012 and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Biology. After graduating, he stayed on the football coaching staff at Whitworth University for 1 year in 2013 as a Graduate Assistant, then returned to the Yakima Valley to work in the physical therapy profession and coach high school sports all around the valley.Dr. DeGooyer developed a passion for the chiropractic profession at a young age with both his parents having careers in the medical profession and his father being a fellow chiropractor. His love for optimal health and human anatomy propelled him to graduate school at Palmer College of Chiropractic in San Jose, CA. He graduated with honors with his Doctorate of Chiropractic in 2023. After graduation, he returned home to the Yakima Valley to serve his community in his chosen healthcare profession.Dr. DeGooyer loves football, basketball, golfing, coaching, walks with his dog, and cheering on his favorite Men's College Basketball team, Duke Blue Devils. Dr. DeGooyer is thrilled to be back in to the Yakima Valley with his wife, Emma, and dog, Benji, whom are also from the Yakima Valley.Dr. DeGooyer is now accepting new patients at Kroner Chiropractic and is ready to help individuals of all ages achieve their health and wellness goals. To schedule an appointment with Dr. DeGooyer or to learn more about the services offered at Kroner Chiropractic, please visit or call (509) 972-4000.####About Kroner Chiropractic: Our mission at Kroner Chiropractic is simply to serve you. We provide excellent chiropractic care to help our patients reach and exceed their health goals. We assess the patient as a whole. We want to address the main concern, but also lead you into a lifestyle of being pain free. We do all of this by offering an evidence-based approach to chiropractic care by utilizing chiropractic manipulation, soft-tissue techniques, therapeutic rehabilitation, and a variety of chiropractic services to help achieve your health goals

