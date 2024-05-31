Sara Gullickson, CEO Of The Cannabis Business Advisors, To Share Operations And Funding Expertise At Cwcbexpo In NYC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sara Gullickson, CEO of The Cannabis Business Advisors, to Share Operations and Funding Expertise at CWCB in NYC's Javits Center.

The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth to companies across the U.S. and Canada.

Gullickson is slated for multiple appearances at the 10th annual cannabis conference.

- Sara Gullickson, CEO of The Cannabis Business AdvisorsPHOENIX, ARIZ, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cannabis Business Advisors (CB Advisors) today announced that company CEO, Sara Gullickson , is slated for several speaking engagements at the 10th annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) . The event runs Tuesday, June 4 through Thursday, June 6 at Jacob Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Ave., in New York City.Gullickson will lead the Dispensary Ownership and Operations workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. On Wednesday, June 5, she will be a featured panelist at the Women in Cannabis Business Luncheon, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:50 p.m., and the "Where is Wall Street: Now You're Funded, Now You're Not” from 2:00 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.Named 40 Under 40 by the Business Journal and among the Top Women Set to Dominate the International Cannabis Space by Benzinga, Gullickson has secured more than 75 licenses in over 30 states and five countries. She presents at numerous cannabis, real estate, and business conferences. At the CWCBExpo, Gullickson will discuss the work her firm has been doing in New York to help business owners acquire licenses and prepare for success.“The CWCB Expo is a great conference that is rich with opportunities. I can't wait to share my insights in New York, where our team has been working hard to help others get their cannabis businesses off the ground,” said Gullickson.The state of New York has issued more than 540 total cannabis retail licenses. More than 400 of those licenses are Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries (CAURD), aimed at establishing businesses owned by justice-involved individuals. Of the remaining 140+ licenses, more than a dozen were issued to CB Advisors clients-a testament to the group's expertise in regulatory compliance and licensing.Gullickson's speaking engagements at CWCBExpo follow her appearance at the Lucky Leaf Expo in Minnesota, where she gave a timely session on launching operations in the state's burgeoning market.Founded in 2014, the CWCB Expo is a business-to-business trade show providing a forum for cannabis dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, medical professionals, investors, regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs to connect and learn.For information about The Cannabis Business Advisors, visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors. To learn more and register for the CWCBExpo, visit .About The Cannabis Business AdvisorsBased in Phoenix, Arizona, The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth to companies across the U.S. and Canada. CB Advisors is led by CEO and Founder, Sara Gullickson and President, Maxime Kot. The consulting team brings more than twenty years of combined industry experience. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning. CB Advisors is located at 1709 E Bethany Home Rd, in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors, email ..., or phone 602-290-9424.

