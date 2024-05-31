(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dawne Morris, CEO of Cannabis Tech Company PROTEUS420, to Return to East Coast to Speak at CWCBExpo in NYC's Jacob Javits Center.

PROTEUS420 is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. PROTEUS420 offers industries a single-source solution for their business operations.

The Philadelphia native is slated for multiple speaking engagements at the 10th annual cannabis business-to-business event.

- Dawne Morris, CEO, founder PROTEUS420SAN DIEGO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PROTEUS420 , an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for cannabis businesses, today announced that CEO, founder, and dynamic leader for women in tech, Dawne Morris, will return to her East Coast roots to speak at the 10th annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City on June 5 and 6, 2024.Morris is a featured speaker for the CWCBExpo's Women in Cannabis Luncheon, sponsored by PROTEUS420, on Wednesday, June 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. She will give a fireside chat at 12:05 p.m. before the panel discussion about female entrepreneurship. The following day, Thursday, June 6, Morris will speak at the "High Tech: How Technology Can Drive Your Business" panel at 2 p.m.Born and raised in Philadelphia, Morris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the New York event, having navigated the industry for more than a decade and a half through the unique experience as a leading woman in cannabis technology. Named one of Marijuana Venture's Women to Watch, and a Leading Lady of Cannabis by mg Magazine, she is poised to share valuable insights to the growing East Coast market. Morris also carries memberships with East Coast business associations including New Jersey Cannabis Association and Cannabis Association of New York.“The East Coast is my home and I am thrilled with this chance to share my knowledge and experience. It is my goal to empower other underrepresented communities in cannabis and tech, and with so many eyes on New York right now, the CWCBExpo is a great opportunity,” said Morris.The CWCBExpo, the premier business-to-business trade show event for legal cannabis, is in its 10th year of operations. The event provides a forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, medical professionals, investors, regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs to connect and learn.For more information on PROTEUS420 software visit, Proteus420 . To learn more and register for the CWCBExpo, visit .About PROTEUS420Established in 2008, PROTEUS420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, PROTEUS420 offers highly regulated industries a single-source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. PROTEUS420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, growth management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. For more information, visit .

