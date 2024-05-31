SEB Collaborates With Modernfoldstyles For Innovative Space Management Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEB's new office in The Spiral: A harmonious blend of finance and architecture.

ModernfoldStyles' innovative solutions enhance SEB's workspace at The Spiral.

SEB's relocation to The Spiral fosters a culture of collaboration and excellence.

Experience the seamless integration of finance and architecture at SEB's Skyline Spiral Sanctuary.

ZONA 2 glass walls add elegance and functionality to SEB's collaborative spaces.

SEB relocates to The Spiral in Hudson Yards, blending historical prestige with modern design, enhancing collaboration and creativity in their new workspace.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB), a leading financial services group headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is proud to announce the relocation of its New York office to the iconic Spiral in Hudson Yards, located at 66 Hudson Boulevard East. Previously situated at 245 Park Avenue, SEB's move to a portion of the 28th floor in mid-2023 marks a new chapter in the bank's illustrious history, which dates back to 1856.SEB is renowned for its comprehensive range of banking, asset management, and financial advisory services, catering to a diverse clientele across northern Europe and beyond. The decision to relocate was driven by SEB's commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and excellence. SEB partnered with ModernfoldStyles to implement state-of-the-art space management solutions within their new office to achieve this.Innovative Space Management SolutionsModernfoldStyles installed one Modernfold Acousti-Seal Legacy single panel and two ZONA 2 single-glazed glass wall systems in SEB's main common area. These installations are designed to enhance the workspace by providing flexibility, sound control, and a modern aesthetic that aligns with SEB's vision.Collaborative Design and ConstructionThe transformation of SEB's new office space was a collaborative effort with Fogarty Finger Architecture, known for its innovative and thoughtful designs, and JRM Construction Management, a leader in the construction industry. Together, they have brought SEB's vision to life, creating an environment that reflects the bank's rich heritage while promoting a forward-thinking work culture.Experience the TransformationTo see the seamless integration, sleek design, and remarkable functionality of the Modernfold Acousti-Seal and ZONA products, watch a video showcasing these innovations directly within SEB's workspace.Visit ShowroomDiscover how architectural innovation can transform design visions into reality. See firsthand how crafted spaces can inspire and elevate projects .About SEBThe Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) is a leading financial services group headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Established in 1856, SEB offers a wide range of banking, asset management, and financial advisory services, serving a diverse clientele across northern Europe and beyond.About ModernfoldStylesModernfoldStyles is a leading provider of innovative space management solutions , catering to diverse industries and spaces across the country. Their team of experts collaborates with architects, designers, and builders to deliver cutting-edge systems that optimize spatial utilization, enhance aesthetics, and improve functionality. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, ModernfoldStyles continues to redefine interior spaces across various industries, ensuring clients' investments are protected and optimized for longevity.

Marketing Team

ModernfoldStyles, Inc.

+1 201-329-6226

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

SEB's Skyline Spiral Sanctuary: A Fusion of Finance and Architecture