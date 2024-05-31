Southern MD Wellness: Namaste Neighs Yoga With Horses By My Happy Yoga Place & Greenwell Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dennis England, President of The Greenwell FoundationHOLLYWOOD, MARYLAND, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Happy Yoga Place is partnering with the non-profit organization The Greenwell Foundation to bring a unique and immersive experience for horse lovers and yoga enthusiasts with their upcoming“Namaste Neighs Yoga with the Horses” on Friday, June 21 from 7pm-8:30pm. This event will take place in the tranquil surroundings of Greenwell State Park alongside the gentle presence of horses and all proceeds will be donated to The Greenwell Foundation to support their programs for the Southern Maryland community.The event will start with an introduction from the Greenwell Foundation, where they will share information about the wonderful programs they offer the community. Then, Alaina Rodriguez CEO of My Happy Yoga Place, and certified yoga teacher will lead participants through an hour-long, all-levels sunset yoga class in the field adjacent to the horses at Greenwell State Park in Hollywood MD. After the class, participants will have a unique opportunity to meet and take pictures with the horses. All proceeds from the Namaste Neighs Yoga with the Horses Event will be donated to The Greenwell Foundation, enabling them to continue their vital work serving individuals of all abilities in the Southern Maryland community.Dennis England, President of The Greenwell Foundation stated,“We are thrilled to be partnering with My Happy Yoga Place for this revolutionary event and look forward to having the community's support.” Alaina Rodriguez, CEO of My Happy Yoga Place shared her excitement for the event stating“Horses are amazing intuitive animals that can help us connect deeper to ourselves, having the opportunity to practice yoga alongside these beautiful animals in nature is going to be a one of a kind experience! I'm so excited to share this with the Southern Maryland community and to help support the amazing work that The Greenwell Foundation does!”Pre-registration is required for this event. For more information, visit or call 240-776-5659._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _About My Happy Yoga PlaceMy Happy Yoga Place is an uplifting local yoga studio nestled in the heart of Charlotte Hall, MD in St. Marys County dedicated to creating a warm and inviting space where individuals of all levels can embark on a transformative yoga experience. The mission of My Happy Yoga Place is to spread the joy and benefits of yoga and wellness to the everyday person within our community, by offering a diverse range of classes in a warm and inviting atmosphere where students can learn and practice yoga safely without feeling judged by others.About The Greenwell FoundationThe Greenwell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing accessible and inclusive programs, services, and facilities for all community members, with and without disabilities, in Southern Maryland. The Foundation operates in Greenwell State Park, a 600-acre property located along the lower Patuxent River in Hollywood, Maryland.

